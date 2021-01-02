WINSTON-SALEM, NC (DECEMBER 31, 2020)—Samaritan Ministries recently named The Winston-Salem Foundation as the recipient of the 2020 Good Samaritan Philanthropy Award.
Samaritan Ministries established this annual award in 2011 to honor individuals and groups that have made significant contributions to the Ministry. Samaritan’s hope is that the award will inspire others to give their time, talents, and resources to help hungry and homeless people in the Winston-Salem community.
The Winston-Salem Foundation has been involved with Samaritan Ministries since Samaritan first opened in 1981. Samaritan has received well over $3.4 million from the Foundation through donor-advised funds, community grants, and endowments. The Foundation’s support has enabled Samaritan to hire new staff, support significant staff transitions, engage in strategic planning, improve its marketing, and build a new facility on Northwest Boulevard in 2014.
“One of the great joys in partnering with the Foundation has been to witness the culture of philanthropy in our community,” said Jan Kelly, Samaritan’s executive director. “Several significant gifts have come to Samaritan through the Foundation and have been completely anonymous. The Foundation shepherds these gifts and ensures that they can have a real impact in Winston-Salem.”
“It is an honor and privilege to accept the 2020 Good Samaritan Philanthropy Award on behalf of The Winston-Salem Foundation,” said Annette Lunch, the Foundation’s vice president of advancement. “Our mission as your community foundation is to inspire giving and link resources to action, strengthening Forsyth County—now and forever. In this instance, however, it is Samaritan Ministries and its dedicated board, staff, and volunteers who are the inspiration to us.”
In 2021, Samaritan Ministries will celebrate its 40th year of fulfilling its mission in the community of providing food, shelter, and hope through Christian love.
About Samaritan Ministries
Founded in 1981, Samaritan Ministries is an interdenominational, volunteer-based Christian ministry that serves Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. The Samaritan Ministries Soup Kitchen and Samaritan Inn Shelter are open 365 days and nights a year to serve people in need. Samaritan Ministries is located at 414 East Northwest Boulevard near downtown Winston-Salem. For more information about Samaritan Ministries, please visit samaritanforsyth.org.
