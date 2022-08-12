Salem College Announces Two Promotions and One New Team Member
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AUGUST 12, 2022)—Salem College has promoted two team members and added one to its staff for fall 2022. Victoria Burgos was promoted to dean of students, Heather Richardson was promoted to director of residence life and Nicole Gatto fills a new role as director of student support and conduct.
Burgos is an alumna of Salem College, holding both bachelor of science and master of arts degrees from the institution, and has been an employee in student affairs since 2021. During much of her time at Salem Academy and College, she has led student activities, orientation and served as acting dean of students. During that same time, she finished her doctorate at College of Saint Mary and defended her dissertation only a few weeks ago.
Richardson has been a member of the Salem community for several years, most recently serving as an area coordinator for residence life. She deeply understands student development and how residence life staff can support students as they become the people they want to be. Richardson’s understanding is coupled with expertise in the hard, day-to-day work that makes living on campus a rich experience for Salem students.
Gatto holds a master’s degree in peace and conflict studies from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and has experience in advocacy and alternative dispute resolution. She will help Salem both meet students where their needs are and craft policies that ensure that the student experience is equitable and satisfying.
