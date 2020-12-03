Greensboro, N.C. (December 3, 2020) - Susan and Perry Safran have made a $1 million gift to UNC Greensboro.
The gift will support the Safran Family Endowed Scholarship. The merit scholarship, part of UNCG's Minerva Scholars program, will be presented to students from any field of study.
A UNCG alumna of the Class of 1977, Susan Morris Safran said, "After serving on the UNCG board for 10 years, I saw the need for a flexible merit scholarship that can serve one or many, no matter their background or degree. UNCG’s needs are great; I hope this inspires others to give to this wonderful university so we can continue our mission of providing excellence and opportunity to as many as we can.”
Susan Safran retired as founder and president of CPR Consultants, Inc., one of the largest American Heart Association entrepreneurial training centers in the eastern United States. She began her career as a critical care nurse at Wake Medical Center and later at Duke University Medical Center and Rex Hospital.
She received her bachelor of science degree in nursing at UNCG and her master of science in nursing (clinical nurse specialist) at Duke University.
Perry Safran is the founder of Safran Law Offices, based in Raleigh, North Carolina. He has served on Raleigh's City Council and as an adjunct professor at NC State University and the Campbell School of Law. He received his bachelor's degree in political science from NC State, MBA degree from Wake Forest University, and juris doctor from the Campbell School of Law.
The Safrans are longtime residents of Raleigh.
Susan served on the UNCG Board of Trustees (2009-2019), including two years as chair (2014-16). In 2015, she chaired the Chancellor Search Committee that brought Chancellor Gilliam to UNCG. Last year, she received the UNCG School of Nursing Distinguished Alumni Award. She has been active with the NC American Heart Association for many years, and has received the association's NC Advocate of the Year Award. Susan also served 10 years as the AHA representative on the NC Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board. In 2002, she received a Women in Business Award sponsored by the Triangle Business Journal.
Perry served on UNCG's Excellence Foundation Board (now called the UNCG Greensboro Foundation) and is currently a member of the NC State University Board of Trustees. He is a former president of the NC State Alumni Association, which presented to him the Meritorious Service Award in 2019.
The Safrans' gift is the second gift of $1 million or more announced by UNCG this year. A commitment by Linda and Tom Sloan created another merit scholarship program: the Sloan Endowed Scholarship.
About UNC Greensboro
UNC Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is 1 of only 40 doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both high research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC System institutions, UNC Greensboro is one of the most diverse universities in the state with 20,000+ students, and 3,000+ faculty and staff members representing 90+ nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, as well as 74 master’s and 32 doctoral programs, UNC Greensboro is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in health and wellness, visual and performing arts, nursing, education, and more. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.