Safe on Seven Domestic Violence Center is transitioning to the Bridges to Hope Family Justice Center of Forsyth County, which brings organizations together in one space to provide services at no cost to families impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, elder abuse, child maltreatment and human trafficking.
Bridges to Hope has the same location and phone number as Safe on Seven. The center is currently providing services and more onsite resources will be added throughout 2021.
The Center is a department of Forsyth County Government and will offer a variety of services onsite and by direct referral. Resources will be provided and planned by partner agencies in the areas of: Victim support, advocacy and safety planning; legal consultation and support; electronic filing of applications for domestic violence protective orders (50B); assistance with law enforcement and court cases; counseling for adults and children; financial education; parenting support; screening for public benefits; housing; and vocational skills, training and education.
The implementation of the family justice center model in our community is designed to execute best practices in a trauma-informed environment,” said Bridges to Hope Director DeWanna Hamlin. “This equates to increased safety for survivors and increased efficiency of partners working together on behalf of families from many systems. We appreciate the commitment, dedication, and contributions of all organizations from the public and private sector who were instrumental in the planning and implementation of Bridges to Hope. We believe every individual served by our center deserves safety, hope, healing, and strength.”
The Family Justice Center model, developed by the Alliance for Hope International, is identified as best practice in the field of domestic violence intervention and prevention services in the United States and abroad.
The Forsyth County center is the result of a 3-year planning process involving local agencies and survivors. Partners and collaborators involved in planning and/or service delivery and support include: Children's Law Center of Central North Carolina, City of Winston-Salem, Family Services, Inc., Financial Pathways of the Piedmont, Forsyth County Clerk of Court, Forsyth County Magistrate’s Office, Forsyth County Department of Public Health, Forsyth County Department of Social Services, Forsyth District Attorney’s Office, Forsyth County Government, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Hispanic League, Kernersville Police Department, Legal Aid of North Carolina, North Carolina Department of Public Safety-Adult Correction, The Parenting PATH, Superior Court District 21, Winston-Salem Police Department, World Relief Triad.
Bridges to Hope is located at 725 North Highland Avenue, Annex 1, in Winston-Salem. Service hours are Monday-Friday, 8:30 am-4:30 pm. For additional information, contact the center at (336) 776-3255 or visit: https://forsyth.cc/ffjc/. Walk-ins are welcome. Masks are required for all visitors and staff.
