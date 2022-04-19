ROTARY CLUB OF HIGH POINT CELEBRATES 100TH ANNIVERSARY
HIGH POINT, N.C. (April 19, 2022) —The Rotary Club of High Point will be celebrating its 100th Anniversary Friday, April 22, 2022, at the High Point Country Club. The evening will begin with a Reception at 5 p.m. A Dinner and Program will follow at 5:45 p.m. with special guest speaker Dr. Nido Qubein, High Point University president, internationally recognized speaker and author, and member of the Rotary Club of High Point. Following the dinner there will be an after party at 8 p.m. featuring entertainment by Keith Byrd.
Sponsors of the 100th Anniversary Celebration include Crescent Ford, High Point, presenting sponsor, Ilderton Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Fidelity Bank, Piedmont Federal, Bethany Medical, CRI Carr, Riggs & Ingram CPAs and Advisors, Visit High Point, Secure Test Results, Caliber Homes, HPB Insurance Group in addition to Rotarians. All sponsorship dollars raised are going towards a planned Sensory Garden at the High Point Public Library, the club’s main fundraiser this year.
“The sensory garden will be state of the art and feature elements that stimulate all five senses,” says Carol Andrews Hughes, Rotary Club of High Point president. “It will be open for all, from the five-year-old on the autism spectrum to the 89-year-old with dementia and everyone in between.”
# # #
About Rotary Club of High Point:
The Rotary Club of High Point provides service to others, promotes integrity, and advances world understanding, goodwill, and peace through the fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. The Rotary Motto is Service Above Self. For additional information about the High Point Rotary Club visit www.highpointrotary.org.
