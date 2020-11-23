Month-Long Auction in October Benefits Breast Cancer Patients in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. – Earlier this month the High Point Rockers presented a check for $1,375 to the High Point Regional Health Foundation at High Point Medical Center. The funds were raised as part of a month-long virtual auction during October to benefit the foundation’s Pink Ribbon Program.
“Even though we couldn’t host our usual fundraiser this year, it’s important that we continue to support our partners and the initiatives that help the citizens of High Point,” said Christian Heimall, General Manager of the Rockers. “We are proud to be associated with Wake Forest Baptist Health – High Point Medical Center and grateful for the opportunity to still raise some money for such a great cause.”
October’s fundraiser was the latest community initiative executed by the Rockers in 2020. With the cancellation of their season, High Point’s professional baseball team turned its attention to the community by hosting multiple fundraisers, canned food drives, meal donations, book giveaways, and other philanthropic efforts in a show of support for the city during the pandemic.
The Pink Ribbon Program at High Point Medical Center’s Hayworth Cancer Center enhances the lives of women and men through knowledge, service, and hope. By offering support, education, and compassionate care to newly diagnosed cancer patients, the Pink Ribbon Program is saving lives and strengthening futures.
“High Point Regional Health Foundation and the Pink Ribbon Committee are grateful for the support of the Rockers,” said Erin Gibson, Development and Community Relations Officer at Wake Forest Baptist Health – High Point Medical Center. “It is only through the commitment of a dedicated and loyal community that we are able to provide necessary programs and initiatives to support patients undergoing treatment at Hayworth Cancer Center. We are grateful beyond words.”
Items that were up for auction included autographed memorabilia from the Rockers inaugural season in 2019, as well as special opportunities such as taking batting practice on the field at Truist Point with the team prior to a 2021 home game. The auction was conducted using the LiveSource app, a mobile platform that allows fans to bid on items across the country using just their phone.
About High Point Baseball, Inc
High Point Baseball aka the High Point Rockers began their inaugural season in the Atlantic League in 2019 with their home opener on May 2, in a brand new approximately $36M downtown ballpark, Truist Point, originally named BB&T Point. Enhancing the rich baseball history in North Carolina, High Point Baseball is part of the fastest growing family sport in America. High Point Baseball is committed to providing superior customer service and quality, affordable family entertainment experiences for the Triad of North Carolina. With seven players having their contract purchased and earning the 2019 Ballpark of the Year as well as Mascot of the Year (HYPE, The Rocking Horse), the High Point Rockers have built a fun and competitive atmosphere in both High Point and the Atlantic League.
About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)
The ALPB is a Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. Through its partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment and collaborates on marketing and technology initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent over 950 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 42 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 24-year history. For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.