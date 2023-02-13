Greensboro, NC: Human Technologies Inc. will hold an in-person hiring event for maintenance technician positions with Robert Bosch, LLC on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is open to the public and will be held at Guilford Technical Community College’s Greensboro Campus, Technical Education Center, 3503 E. Wendover Avenue.
Robert Bosch LLC has numerous openings for maintenance technicians at their North Charleston, SC facility, with starting pay between $28.61 - $30.54/hour. The company is offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus and a generous relocation allowance for qualified candidates who are located outside of the greater Charleston area. Bosch also offers a comprehensive benefits package, with coverage starting on the first day of employment.
Kristin Whitehead, Director of Professional Services at HTI, said the company is excited to talk to Greensboro-area job seekers about these job openings and the overall hiring package.
“Bosch is offering a phenomenal opportunity for job seekers to easily relocate to the Charleston area, and also to join such a large multinational engineering and technology company. The company culture, generous benefits package, and opportunities for advancement and training make Bosch an extremely competitive employer in the region,” said Whitehead.
Maintenance technicians at the Bosch facility in North Charleston will be responsible for maintaining and troubleshooting plant equipment and machinery. Qualified candidates should have at least a high school diploma or GED and experience in repair and preventative maintenance of manufacturing-based machinery, including mechanical, electrical, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.
Candidates interested in attending the event may RSVP on the Indeed.com event page at https://indeedhi.re/3RZiyQN or they can visit the HTI website at www.htijobs.com/events. Any job seekers who are unable to attend may apply by sending their resume to apply@htijobs.com.
About Human Technologies, Inc.: HTI is a staffing and HR services provider with locations across the United States. Founded in 1999, the company is based in Greenville, SC. HTI consults with companies on their retention strategies to build an engaged and committed workforce. The company’s focus is connecting job seekers and employers, but it’s about more than filling jobs – it’s about finding and keeping the right talent. It’s about creating intention throughout the employee life cycle and empowering employers with the tools they need to be a place people want to work. At HTI, we know the workplace and we know people. HTI is an Equal Opportunity Employer M/D/F/V/SO.
