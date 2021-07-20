Piedmont Wind Symphony Announces the 2021-2022 Season
Winston-Salem, NC -- The Piedmont Wind Symphony is pleased to announce Rob Simon as conductor emeritus and principal guest conductor. Simon founded the Piedmont Wind Symphony in 1990 and served as conductor and artistic director for 25 years before stepping down in 2015.
“We are extremely fortunate to have Rob Simon serving as an advisor and principal guest conductor with the Piedmont Wind Symphony,” says Mark Norman, Piedmont Wind Symphony’s current music director and conductor. “As the founder and longtime conductor of the PWS, his knowledge of our history in this community and expertise in band literature is invaluable to our mission and I am greatly honored he has accepted this role as our conductor emeritus.”
In addition to providing guidance and advice to the Piedmont Wind Symphony, Simon will guest conduct on two concerts during the 2021-2022 season. Mark Norman announced Simon’s appointment on Tuesday, July 13 at a donor event at the Hanesbrands Theatre hosted by the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. Norman also revealed the PWS’s 2021-2022 season at this event.
The first in-person concert for the Piedmont Wind Symphony’s new season, “Strike Up the Band!,” takes place Labor Day weekend at 6 pm on Sunday, September 5 at the Bailey Power Plant’s Coal Pit. This concert is free and sponsored by Incendiary Brewing.
Other concerts in the 2021-2022 season include “Come, Sunday!,” a community revival concert, at 3 pm on Sunday, October 24 at St. Peters Church and World Outreach Center; “To Shout for the Joy of Life!” at 7:30 pm on Saturday, February 12 at Centenary United Methodist Church; and a concert with guest artists, The Capitol Bones, Washington, DC’s premiere jazz trombone ensemble, at 7:30 pm on Saturday, May 7 at Home Moravian Church. All 2021-2022 PWS concerts are free admission but may require tickets.
The Piedmont Wind Symphony, one of the nation’s premiere professional symphonic wind bands, performs contemporary and traditional symphonic wind band music to a broad audience and seeks to be an essential contributor to the local and global arts community. The Piedmont Wind Symphony is made possible by support from the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County and generous donations from its corporate partners and patrons.
See the PWS website, www.piedmontwindsymphony.com, or visit their Facebook page, for more information about upcoming events and ticket information.
