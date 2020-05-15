ABOVE PHOTO - American Trial: The Eric Garner Story
RiverRun's "Virtual Theater" will make available the paid streaming of four films in upcoming weeks that will bring viewers a virtual ‘mini-festival’ right in the comfort of their own homes. The four films – American Trial: The Eric Garner Story, VHYes, Life in Synchro and Military Wives will be accessible for purchase by visiting https://riverrunfilm.com/virtual-theater/.
Due to each film and distributor having unique distribution plans, ticket pricing on the films will vary.
American Trial: The Eric Garner Story and VHYes were both part of the 2020 festival lineup.
American Trial: The Eric Garner Story is an unprecedented film event, an unscripted courtroom drama that presents the trial that never happened against the NYPD Officer who was filmed choking Eric Garner to death in 2014.
VHYes is a bizarre retro comedy shot entirely on VHS, taking us back to a simpler time, when twelve-year-old Ralph mistakenly records home videos and late-night TV over his parents’ wedding tape.
American Trial: The Eric Garner Story and VHYes will be available beginning Friday, May 15.
Life in Synchro and Military Wives will be available beginning May 22.
RIVERRUN RECOMMENDS: TWO RECOMMENDATIONS FROM ANGUS MACLACHLAN
Acclaimed filmmaker Angus MacLachlan provided our first newsletter film recommendations back in March. Today, we’re please to share two more films from Angus, who also serves on the RiverRun Advisory Board.
BLACK NARCISSUS is another Powell and Pressburger, film from 1947. They called themselves The Archers and credited writing, producing, and directing to them both, although by and large Powell directed and Pressburger wrote.
This film, starring Deborah Kerr is in GLORIOUS TECHNICOLOR, and may be one of the most visually beautiful films ever. Kerr plays the head of a group of nuns who move into a Himalayan monastery and encounter wind, air, and undercurrents of deep eroticism. And it was all created on a backlot of Pinewood studios outside of post-war London.
RICHARD JEWELL was released last year, directed by the 89 year old Clint Eastwood. While not getting a lot of attention except from objections that it may have fudged the real true and maligned some actual people, it is a taut, well-told story on screen about the man who found the bomb at Olympic Park in Atlanta in 1997. First declared a hero, he was then a prime suspect.
Kathy Bates, Sam Rockwell, Olivia Wilde and John Hamm are all terrific but Paul Walter Hauser, who plays Jewell gave one of the best performances of 2019. It is one of the clearest, non-pejorative portrayals of a very recognizable Southern man that I’ve seen.
For more options, you might like to check out Angus’ Top Ten Criterion films by clicking here.
2020 PITCH FEST GOES VIRTUAL
RiverRun’s 2020 Pitch Fest competition was held virtually this year in light of COVID-19 and the cancellation of the festival. Pitch Fest invites student filmmakers, to pitch their ideas for new documentaries to a panel of expert judges.
Six schools from North Carolina participated: University of North Carolina School of the Arts, Elon University, High Point University, Wake Forest University, UNC Wilmington and North Carolina A&T State University. This was the 9th year of the Pitch Fest competition and was sponsored by Piedmont Federal Savings Bank.
The usually in-person event was adapted to an online format and had those competing record five-minute video pitches from home to then be reviewed by a panel of film industry experts. This year the panel judges were Rachel Raney, Bri Castellini and David Fenster. All 3 judges convened virtually to deliberate and select first and second place winners. Winners will receive cash prizes to help fund their projects, and all students received constructive feedback from judges.
First place was awarded to Yuqi Lu from the Wake Forest University Documentary Film Program for “Painting Your Room in My Heart.” Second place was awarded to Madison Rae Reitz of UNC- Wilmington for “Clickbait: Stop the Traffic.”
