Free Screening Sponsored by Mast General Store
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (OCTOBER 22, 2020)—The RiverRun International Film Festival is offering a free Fall Family Night screening of “Monsters, Inc.” on Friday, October 30. The free screening is sponsored by Mast General Store and will take place at Marketplace Cinemas at 2095 Peters Creek Parkway. The RiverRun at Marketplace Drive-In series is sponsored by Parkway Lincoln.
Free tickets to the “Monsters, Inc.” screening must be picked up in advance from Mast General Store, located at 516 North Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Gates open at 6:15 p.m., and the screening begins at 7 p.m.
Released in 2001 as a computer-animated comedy, “Monsters, Inc”. is the story of lovable Sulley and his wisecracking sidekick Mike Wazowski, the top scare team at “Monsters, Inc.,” the scream-processing factory in Monstropolis. When a little girl named Boo wanders into their world, it is the monsters who are scared silly, and it is up to Sulley and Mike to keep her out of sight and get her back home.
“Monsters, Inc.,” produced by Pixar Animation Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Pictures, received numerous awards after its release, including an Academy Award for Best Music, Original Song that was presented to Randy Newman for the film’s "If I Didn't Have You.”
“The RiverRun team is thrilled to offer this free community event as the kick-off to the Halloween weekend. We are equally honored to partner with long-time RiverRun Sponsor Mast General Store to offer the family friendly screening of the beloved file ‘Monsters, Inc.’ as a free event,” RiverRun Development Directory Tiffany Jones said. “Be sure to pick up tickets as soon as possible from Mast General!”
Sponsors
The sponsors of the 2020 RiverRun International Film Festival help sustain the organization's mission to foster a greater appreciation of cinema and a deeper understanding of the many people, cultures and perspectives of our world through regular interaction with great films and filmmakers. Festival sponsors include:
Title Sponsors – Reynolds American, The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, Wake Forest University, and UNCSA; Presenting Sponsors – City of Winston-Salem, Shift Creative, Nelson Mullins, Millennium Fund, MullenLowe Mediahub, and Wells Fargo
Marquee Sponsors –Forsyth County, Parkway Lincoln, PNC, Salem Smiles Orthodontics, Visit Winston-Salem, and Kilpatrick, Townsend & Stockton
About RiverRun
The RiverRun International Film Festival is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.
