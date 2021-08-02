WINSTON-SALEM, NC (JULY 27, 2021)- The RiverRun International Film Festival is pleased to announce the addition of two new members to its board of directors. The new members, Kristin Oliver and Charles Gray, will join 18 existing members.
Oliver is the Chief Human Resources Officer at Hanesbrands. She has extensive experience in the human resources field, including previously serving as the Chief Human Relations Officer for Walgreens, and has held executive positions in the human relations departments of Walmart and Chicos. Oliver graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1994 with a B.A. degree in English and attended Harvard Law School, completing her J.D. in 1997 with a focus in employment law.
Gray is the Director of Corporate and Public Affairs for Greensboro Symphony. Earlier in his career, Gray served as Development Manager at the United Way of Greater Greensboro. He graduated from North Carolina Central University in 2015 with a B.A. degree in political science and received a master’s degree in public administration from North Carolina State University in 2017.
The 24th RiverRun International Film Festival will take place April 21–April 30, 2022
ABOUT RIVERRUN
The RiverRun International Film Festival is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes. RiverRun is an Academy Award qualifying festival in the Documentary Short and Animated Short categories.
