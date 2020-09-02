RiverRun brings laughs and love to Marketplace Drive-In

Having enjoyed tremendous success this summer, the collaboration between the RiverRun International Film Festival and Marketplace Cinemas Drive-In screenings continues this month with a pair of popular screen favorites on tap, both of which have direct ties to the festival.
Friday, “RiverRun at Marketplace” presents the 1987 Mel Brooks sci-fi spoof Spaceballs on Marketplace’s drive-in screen, followed by the award-winning 2005 comedy/drama Junebug on Thursday, Sept. 10. Marketplace Cinemas is located at 2095 Peters Creek Pkwy. in Winston-Salem.
Gates will open 7:30 p.m. both nights, with each screening beginning around 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per car, $30 per car for VIP parking, and concessions will also be available for purchase. Tickets are available for purchase at www.mpcwsdrivein.simpletix.com.
Originally released in the summer of 1987, Spaceballs (rated PG) is Mel Brooks’s send-up of the Star Wars universe, boasting a star-studded cast including Brooks himself (in dual roles), John Candy, Rick Moranis, Daphne Zuniga, Dick Van Patten, and Bill Pullman as the cocky, swaggering space pilot, Lone Starr. Pullman is a member of RiverRun’s advisory board and was the 2008 recipient of the Master of Cinema award.
Although it was only a moderate box-office success, Spaceballs was a smash on home-video and cable television. “Over the years, the film has come to be regarded as something of a cult classic, and perhaps the most popular of Brooks’s parodies of film genres such as Blazing Saddles and High Anxiety,” said Rob Davis, RiverRun executive director.
The award-winning comedy/drama Junebug (rated R), which marks its 15th anniversary this year, is undoubtedly more familiar to local audiences, having been filmed throughout the Piedmont Triad. It marked the feature debut of director Phil Morrison, who grew up in Winston-Salem, and the feature debut for screenwriter Angus MacLachlan, the acclaimed playwright who is also a Winston-Salem native.
The cast includes Scott Wilson, Embeth Davidtz, Alessandro Nivola, Ben McKenzie, Celia Weston, R. Keith Harris, and Amy Adams, who earned the first of her six Academy Award nominations – this one for Best Supporting Actress. The film offers a gentle but perceptive look at cultural differences; one recently noted in a Washington Post column penned by Billy McEntee, who wrote: “The film asks me to hold and protect an unconditional love for those, I would not have encountered in real life, and for those I never will.”
Both MacLachlan and Weston (recipient of RiverRun’s 2017 Master of Cinema award) are members of the festival’s advisory board.
“We are thrilled to present these films that have not one, not two, but three connections to our wonderful RiverRun advisory board,” Davis said. “All three of these folks – Angus, Celia, and Bill – have made incredible contributions to film, and we are humbled to have all of them as part of the RiverRun family. We cannot wait to show both of these incredible films at Marketplace.”
For the Junebug screening, MacLachlan, Morrison, and Weston have all provided video introductions in which they share their memories about the production and the lasting impact Junebug has had, both for them and for audiences.
“I am very proud of the film, and I actually haven’t seen it in a while,” said MacLachlan, who has since written and directed Goodbye to All That (2014) and Abundant Acreage Available (2017), both filmed in North Carolina. “I would hope that it holds up and still has meaning for people.”
“I remember when I saw the first rough cut in one of the producer’s basement,” he added. “Although it wasn’t finished and it needed work. I felt so strongly that, fundamentally, Phil Morrison had not only gotten what my intention was but actually made it better.”
“Working with RiverRun has been terrific,” said Zack Fox, manager and projectionist at Marketplace Cinemas. “Who would ever imagine that our first year working working ‘inside’ with RiverRun would have turned into a series of outside drive-in movies? Not me. But the turnouts have been excellent. Each event tops the last.”
The August screenings of before/during/after and the documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble were the most successful yet, with Davis noting that the latter film set a new drive-in attendance record. “We continue to be pleased with the turnout and support for RiverRun at Marketplace Drive-In.”
“We were very honored that Finnerty Steeves (writer/producer/star of before/during/after) made the trip from New York to present her movie in person,” Fox said, “and we’re very excited that the talent behind Junebug will present us with some video introductions for the film – made exclusively just for RiverRun and our Marketplace Drive-In. Some of Hollywood’s best helping out our independent cinema and independent festivals is very exciting to us. We’re quite grateful.”
What’s more, the turnout for the OUT at the Movies drive-in screening of The Birdcage (1996) “was incredible,” Fox said. “If we didn’t have a storm blow through 30 minutes before the showing, there was a solid chance for a last-minute midnight screening added for overflow. Truly a tremendous turnout. We loved working with Rex Welton and the ‘OUT’ team, and look forward to being a part of future ‘OUT’ events both at our drive-in and indoors.”
Wanna watch?
For more information, visit the official Marketplace Cinemas website, and the official RiverRun website.
