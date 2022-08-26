Richburg Named President and CEO of United Way of Forsyth County
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AUGUST 26, 2022)—The Board of Directors of United Way of Forsyth County has selected Antonia Monk Richburg, Ph.D. to serve as president and Chief Executive Officer effective October 10, 2022. Richburg will succeed Cindy Gordineer, who announced her retirement in February and will remain in an advisory role at United Way before retiring later this year.
Richburg comes to United Way from the Cone Health Foundation, where she served as vice president and senior program officer. At the Cone Health Foundation, Richburg oversaw grant making efforts addressing access to care, mental health and substance use while leading the Foundation’s work in diversity, equity and inclusion. She has more than 30 years’ experience in nonprofit management, including project management, grant management, community building and strategic communications.
Richburg has a Ph.D. in leadership studies from N.C. A&T State University and a master’s degree in public affairs with a concentration in nonprofit management and public personnel from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She also has a postgraduate Advanced Certificate in Nonprofit Leadership from Duke University. Richburg attended seminary and is a licensed minister.
“I have dedicated my life and career to advocating for people experiencing poverty and being a catalyst for change. I am incredibly honored and overjoyed to have the opportunity to continue this work as president and Chief Executive Officer of United Way of Forsyth County,” Richburg said. “I bring to this work a long-standing passion for supporting under-served communities, a commitment to equity, and the courage to be a visionary in the pursuit of a more just and equitable community.
“I envision a community where the downward trajectory of generational poverty and economic hardships are reversed, and where people have access to the resources they need to thrive,” she said. “As I move into this role, I am excited to collaborate with partners who share this vision, while developing relationships across the community—from the Board of Directors and staff members whose work makes United Way's mission a reality, to neighborhood and healthcare leaders, educators, nonprofit and business leaders, and the general community—who represent the heart and soul of Forsyth County.”
Gordineer became president and CEO of United Way in 2011. Under her leadership, United Way developed and implemented Place Matters, a comprehensive, asset-based strategy across 13 local neighborhoods to improve issues like economic mobility. She also led efforts to diversify United Way’s revenue sources, created greater capacity for donor engagement, and spearheaded an initiative for United Way to take on a new mission to solve complex problems that are bigger than any one organization acting alone can address.
“Following an extensive national search, our search committee found the right leader with the right qualities and experience to lead United Way,” Gordineer said. “I believe the board made an outstanding choice with Antonia. She brings fresh enthusiasm, energy and a clear vision to our organization, and I look forward to working alongside her during a transitional period this fall.”
About the United Way of Forsyth County
The United Way of Forsyth County brings the community and its resources together to solve problems that no one organization can address alone. Its vision is to create a world-class community where no one lives in poverty, and everyone holds the power to access the opportunities and resources needed to thrive.
