Reynolda Village Welcomes Theodore’s Bar and Market

As Wake Forest University students begin trickling into Winston-Salem for the upcoming fall semester, the newly opened Theodore’s Bar and Market awaits their arrival with open doors and a fresh concept. Owned by the young couple who brought Dough-Joe’s Doughnuts & Coffee to Reynolda Village, the new establishment, also in the village, brings a European-style market and bar to the space where Silo Bistro and Bar once stood.
Anna Margaret Roth and her husband Eric Disch are both graduates of WFU and vividly remember enjoying Reynolda Village as students even though there was not a whole lot to do at the time. Upon opening Dough-Joe’s, which served donuts and coffee out of a food truck for two years before their current location, Roth found that a lot more students began visiting Reynolda Village helping the area develop a whole new vibe.
“It’s been interesting because we opened the coffee shop six months before Covid-19 happened so we truly had no concept, and even now have no concept of what our business would run like had the pandemic not been a factor,” said Roth. Inevitably, the pandemic still impacted Dough-Joe’s, but Disch, who graduated with a Masters degree from WFU’s School of Business, feels Dough-Joe’s made out better than other businesses due to it being so new.
On the upside, when the pandemic forced everyone to suddenly stay home, it served Reynolda Village well when people began looking for options to be outside while enduring the shutdown. “You couldn’t do much during Covid-19, but you could go out and go for a walk, get outside,” said Disch. “And there is so much space around here, the walking trails are so good that a lot of people, I think, discovered Reynolda Village during that time.”
Naturally, Dough-Joe’s shut down for about seven weeks and eventually reopened with indoor seating closed for a period. However, the Reynolda Village area provides so much outdoor space that people did not stop visiting the shop and making themselves at home on the patio or anywhere in the village’s outdoors. Meanwhile, the couple became aware of a beautiful space sitting vacant just above Dough-Joe’s.
Silo Bistro and Bar had permanently closed towards the end of 2019 right before the pandemic hit. Roth and Disch would walk through what was left of the building and toy with its possibilities as a potential bar. They then left the idea alone but later decided to go for it and approached their property managers who loved the pitch for the empty spot.
Optimistic about their new venture, Roth and Disch had hoped to have Theodore’s Bar and Market up and running by the beginning of this year but Covid-19’s aftermath delayed their plans. Everything and anything that was put into motion would take longer than expected, but while the couple waited patiently for things to get shipped, to hire and train staff, and simply set up the place, the excitement around Theodore’s slowly built.
Named after their first dog together, Teddy, the bar and market rest on opposite sides of each other within the same building. The market functions as both a bistro and small retail space for home goods, snacks, and wine, and across the hall the bar resembles an English pub. Once back in the swing of classes, WFU students visiting the market can count on a fresh selection of sandwiches, salads, soups, and even baked goods that are baked downstairs in Dough Joe’s.
With plenty of seating and lounging space, Roth authored the beautifully designed decor inside the bar.
And like the baked goods in the market, the syrups developed for the cocktail drinks are also made downstairs at Dough Joe’s. While Theodore’s is divided into two different areas, it functions as one unit with a very large communal table in between where people can meet, as well as two entrances with access to outdoor space allowing dog owners to bring their pets along.
“We just feel like the Reynolda Village area is such an asset to Winston-Salem,” said Disch. “The area is so beautiful, the gardens and the museum are amazing, they did such a great job with the grounds, and we just feel like we want to put touch points here that people can come to on a daily or weekly basis and enjoy the area, feel like all kinds of people can find something over here.”
The bar and market had its soft opening a few weeks back and finally opened to the public with full hours this past Friday. As the new establishment continues to settle, the couple looks to continue expanding their market products with ready-to-go picnic baskets that people can purchase and enjoy on the green space or take home. Already on the hunt to use as many local ingredients as possible and keep products seasonal, they also hope to have a farmer’s market outside one day.
Roth and Disch have thoroughly enjoyed working together on Dough Joe’s and now Theodore’s Bar and Market, continuously complementing each other’s approaches and ideas. “It’s been really fun. We have a good time, and neither of us would be able to do any of this without the other person,” said Roth. “We both have very different skill sets that end up working out super well together.”
Having finally concluded the long wait to open their second business, the WFU alumni both hope Theodore’s does well, thrives, and develops a group of regulars that love frequenting the bar and market, continuing to build the Reynolda Village community while developing a symbiotic relationship with Dough Joe’s and the university itself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.