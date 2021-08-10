Reynolda on the House: Look and Learn will feature a day of slow looking in honor of Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month and National Eye Exam Month
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Aug. 9, 2021) – On Wednesday, Aug. 11, Reynolda House Museum of American Art is offering a day of free admission to the Museum and The Voyage of Life: Art, Allegory and Community Response from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Visitors to Reynolda On the House: Look and Learn will be invited to take a long look at Reynolda’s collection of American art and The Voyage of Life in recognition of Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month and National Eye Exam Month. Inspired by the trending practice of slow looking, guests will enjoy structured visual inquiry activities to engage with multiple mediums by different artists.
Visitors may register for any time slot and arrive between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 or register at the front desk (timed admission not required). Advance registration encouraged via Ticketleap.
Reynolda On the House is sponsored by A Proper View.
About Reynolda
Reynolda, in Winston-Salem, N.C., is a rare gem among the nation’s cultural institutions and historic greenspaces. The 54-year-old museum at the center of Reynolda’s 170 acres, Reynolda House Museum of American Art presents a renowned art collection in a historic and incomparable setting: the original 1917 interiors of Katharine and R. J. Reynolds’s historic home. Spanning 250 years, the collection is an uncompromisingly selective one, a chronology of American art, with each artist represented by one work of major significance. The Reynolda experience includes a free app called Reynolda Revealed; touring exhibitions in the museum’s Mary and Charlie Babcock Wing; formal gardens, conservatory and walking trails of Reynolda Gardens; and more than 25 of the estate’s original buildings repurposed as shops and restaurants in Reynolda Village. Reynolda, located at 2250 Reynolda Road, is part of Wake Forest University.
For more information, please visit reynolda.org. Connect at facebook.com/rhmaa and @CurateReynolda.
