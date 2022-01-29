Reynolda House reopens Feb. 1 with free access program for low-income families
Museums for All program participation increases accessibility of high-quality museum learning resources
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Jan. 27, 2022)—Reynolda House Museum of American Art has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits. The program provides free admission for up to four people for those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card upon check-in at the Museum.
“Our participation in the Museums for All program is part of Reynolda's commitment to providing every visitor with meaningful and inclusive experiences,” said Allison Perkins, executive director, Reynolda House.
Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 800 museums across the country. Museums for All helps expand access to museums and also raise public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching their entire communities. More than 800 institutions participate in the initiative, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums and more. Participating museums are located nationwide, representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
More than one-third of Reynolda House’s visitors receive free admission, including children 18 and under, students, active or retired military personnel with ID, EBT cardholders, and employees of Wake Forest University and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with valid ID (plus one guest).
The Museum is also an active participant in the Museums on Us program offered by Bank of America. The program provides free admission to valid cardholders during the first full weekend (Saturday and Sunday) of each month. A photo ID with a valid Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank (US Trust) credit or debit card must be presented.
Reynolda House, located at 2250 Reynolda Rd., opens to the public on Feb. 1 with a new season of programs and exhibitions, including Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite. Learn more at reynolda.org.
About the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS)
The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s 123,000 libraries and 35,000 museums. Our mission is to inspire libraries and museums to advance innovation, lifelong learning and cultural and civic engagement. Our grant making, policy development, and research help libraries and museums deliver valuable services that make it possible for communities and individuals to thrive. To learn more, visit imls.gov and follow IMLS on Facebook and Twitter.
About Association of Children’s Museums (ACM)
The Association of Children's Museums (ACM) champions children's museums worldwide. With more than 470 members in 50 states and 16 countries, ACM leverages the collective knowledge of children's museums through convening, sharing and dissemination. Learn more at www.childrensmuseums.org.
About Reynolda
Reynolda is set on 170 acres in Winston-Salem, N.C. and comprises Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village Shops and Restaurants. The Museum presents a renowned art collection in a historic and incomparable setting: the original 1917 interiors of Katharine and R.J. Reynolds’s 34,000-square-foot home. Its collection is a chronology of American art and featured exhibitions are offered in the Museum’s Babcock Gallery and house bedrooms. The Gardens serve as a 134-acre outdoor horticultural oasis open to the public year-round, complete with colorful formal gardens, nature trails and a greenhouse. In the Village, the estate’s historic buildings are now home to a vibrant mix of boutiques, restaurants, shops and services. Plan your visit at reynolda.org and use the mobile app Reynolda Revealed to self-tour the estate.
