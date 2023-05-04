Reynolda House Museum of American Art Receives Highest National Recognition
Awarded Reaccreditation from the American Alliance of Museums
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (May 2, 2023)— Reynolda House Museum of American Art has again achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM), the highest national recognition afforded the nation’s museums. This mark of distinction signifies excellence to the museum community, to governments, funders, outside agencies, and to the museum-going public. The AAM initially bestowed the status upon Reynolda House in 1972. All museums must undergo a review at least every 10 years to maintain accredited status.
AAM accreditation brings national recognition to a museum for its commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards and continued institutional improvement. Developed and sustained by museum professionals for 50 years, the program is the field’s primary vehicle for quality assurance, self-regulation and public accountability. It strengthens the museum profession by promoting practices that enable leaders to make informed decisions, allocate resources wisely, and remain financially and ethically accountable to provide the best possible service to the public.
“We are honored to receive reaccreditation from the American Alliance of Museums,” said Allison Perkins, Executive Director, Reynolda House Museum of American Art. “This recognition is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our staff members, our engaged board members, and museum leadership. For Reynolda House, this recognition affirms the museum’s commitment to serve as a world-class cultural, educational and artistic resource for the Winston Salem community, Wake Forest University, and beyond.”
Of the nation’s estimated 33,000 museums, only 1,080 are currently accredited. Reynolda House is one of only three museums accredited in Winston-Salem.
Accreditation is a very rigorous but highly rewarding process that examines all aspects of a museum’s operations. A museum first must conduct a year of self-study, and then undergo a site visit by a team of peer reviewers. AAM’s Accreditation Commission, an independent and autonomous body of museum professionals, considers the self-study and visiting committee report to determine whether a museum qualifies.
“Accredited museums are a community of institutions that have chosen to hold themselves publicly accountable to excellence,” said Laura L. Lott, AAM President and CEO. “Accreditation is clearly a significant achievement, of which both the institutions and the communities they serve can be extremely proud.”
About Reynolda
Reynolda is set on 170 acres in Winston-Salem, N.C. and comprises Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village Shops and Restaurants. The Museum presents a renowned art collection in a historic and incomparable setting: the original 1917 interiors of Katharine and R. J. Reynolds’s 34,000-square-foot home. Its collection is a chronology of American art and featured exhibitions are offered in the Museum’s Babcock Wing Gallery and historic house bedrooms. The Gardens serve as a 134-acre outdoor horticultural oasis open to the public year-round, complete with colorful formal gardens, nature trails and a greenhouse. In the Village, the estate’s historic buildings are now home to a vibrant mix of boutiques, restaurants, shops, and services. Plan your visit at reynolda.org and use the free mobile app Reynolda Revealed to self-tour the estate.
About the American Alliance of Museums
The American Alliance of Museums has been bringing museums together since 1906, helping to develop standards and best practices, gathering, and sharing knowledge, and providing advocacy on issues of concern to the entire museum community. Representing more than 35,000 individual museum professionals and volunteers, institutions, and corporate partners serving the museum field, the Alliance stands for the broad scope of the museum community. For more information, visit aam-us.org.
