GREENSBORO, NC (April 6, 2021) – The City’s Planning Department hosts two virtual meetings for residents living around the Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTI) to learn more about two options for changes to land development and aircraft noise regulations.
The meetings take place at 5:30 pm Tuesday and Thursday, April 13 and 15, via Zoom. To participate in one of the meeting, email City planning manager Steve Galanti at steve.galanti@greensboro-nc.gov no later than 12 pm the day of the meeting. You will be emailed the meeting link and participation instructions prior to 5:30 pm.
The City is proposing redrawing the overlay district around PTI, which is referred to in the City’s Land Development Ordinance as the Airport Overlay District (AOD).
Land being added to and removed from the AOD is all within what’s being called “AOD-A”. The amount of land in what’s being called “AOD-B,” which is already part of the Airport Overlay District, will remain the same size as it is now.
The two options for changes to the AOD are:
Option A – Allows other residential uses in AOD-B in addition to current single-family dwellings on lots greater than 40,000 square feet and allows other types of housing if owners are notified of area noise levels and will follow noise level reduction requirements. There would be no change in land usage on AOD-A from what the current regulations are, which allow only single-family dwellings on lots greater than 40,000 square feet.
Option B – Requires noise level reduction standards and notification requirements for all dwellings in both AOD-A and AOD-B portions of the overlay district.
Learn more about this issue at www.greensboro-nc.gov/AOD.
