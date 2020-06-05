The dining rooms of North Carolina restaurants have been closed since March 17, which caused massive employee layoffs of predominantly dine-in eateries. On May 22, as part of Gov. Roy Cooper’s ‘more cautious” Phase II reopening plan, restaurants dining rooms were legally allowed to reopen with limited capacity. However, some local restaurant owners said they may need a Paycheck Protection Program loan even more now as employees return.
Cooper announced on May 20 that restaurants will be allowed to reopen starting May 22 with 50% limited capacity and tables spaced at least six feet apart. Limited dine-in will be in place until at least June 26.
“The reality is that, from an economic standpoint, things aren’t going to turn to [normal] overnight,” said North Carolina state Sen. Michael Garrett (D-27).
Garrett said he anticipates that restaurants and other businesses in the service industry will need the PPP loan even more as the reopening process begins.
“Their margins are going to be tighter because they are going to be serving less customers, and in some cases, possibly operating at a loss,” Garrett said. ”If we can help with their payroll to make sure they keep staff on payroll, or bring people back to work, I think that’s important.”
The Paycheck Protection Program, a segment of the United States’ Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act administered by the country’s Small Business Association, started on April 3 to help small businesses keep employees on payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic. The initial $350 billion allocated for the PPP was depleted within two weeks, according to Money.com. A second round of the PPP launched on April 27 with $310 billion available, and three weeks later, nearly $115 billion is still available to loan out, said Thomas Stith, the executive director of the Small Business Administration in North Carolina.
Stith said part of the reason funds are lasting longer in the second round is because the average loan size decreased from $207,000 to $70,000, which Stith said is an indication that smaller businesses are receiving loans. Stith said the SBA took steps between the first and second round to increase the opportunities of small business owners to receive loans, in response to concerns that large, publicly traded companies eligible for loans in the first round, pushed out smaller businesses.
A report by research website Business.org on May 3 found that 96,032 North Carolina small businesses—or 10.5%—received a PPP loan, which placed North Carolina as the third lowest funded state in the country. On May 16, The SBA reported that over 109,000 North Carolina small businesses received PPP loans, totaling over $12 billion.
Garrett said the latest updates on the PPP revealed that only 8.9% of the total loans had been given to businesses in the restaurant and hospitality sector.
Aurelio Ruiz, manager of Kiosco, a mexican restaurant in Greensboro, has not yet received a PPP loan. Ruiz said he applied for a loan the first week the program started in April, but he has not heard back.
Ruiz said only eight of his employees are working at the restaurant, compared to about 32 to 34 before the pandemic. Ruiz said Kiosco has had a 80% drop in sales since March 17, and he needs the PPP “pretty bad” in order to bring back some of his employees.
Stith said his recommendation for business owners who have not yet received a PPP loan is to frequently check in with their financial institution on the status of their loan application. If an applicant experiences delayed responses from their bank, Stith said they might have more luck if they switch lenders.
Ray Essa, owner of Cafe Pasta in Greensboro, said his PPP loan application was approved in the second round after switching from what he calls a “big bank” to a small, community bank. Stith said in the second round, the SBA allocated more funds to lenders with smaller assets, as smaller businesses are more likely to have a relationship with a small bank rather than a large bank.
Ray said he temporarily laid off seven workers, but with the PPP loan he plans to bring all of them back and put them on payroll. At least 75% of the loan has to go towards keeping employees on payroll in order for the loan to be fully forgiven, according to the SBA’s website.
Cindy Essa, sister to Ray Essa, is the owner of Pastabilities, an Italian eatery in Greensboro, and she said she has not received a PPP loan yet. Cindy also anticipates that her need for a PPP loan will become more dire when dine-in service resumes.
“The longer and more gradual the restrictions are lifted, we will need it especially then,” she added.
Cindy said she furloughed about five of her wait staff since dine-in was prohibited in March. Her servers will return during Phase II, but if restrictive measures only allow service at half capacity, she said her staff might not get the same hourly wages they were used to before the pandemic.
Herbie’s Place, a 24-hour diner in Greensboro, qualified for a PPP loan in the second round, said manager Jackie Depeyster. Depeyster said she is worried that the loan may not be enough to supplement lost revenue and pay returning workers when dine-in resumes.
If Herbie’s Place can only serve half-capacity when they open for dine-in, Depeyster explained, it will likely be harder to keep every employee on payroll.
“I think even at full capacity, we won’t be as busy as we were,” Depeyster said, forecasting how her customers—many of whom are elderly—may not feel financially able, or safe enough, for dine-in service. “There’s a lot of [elderly customers] that I’ve seen everyday for 13 years, but I haven’t seen them one time during this pandemic.”
Depeyster said that before COVID-19 and the stay-at-home order, there would be about 10 employees working at Herbies Place during lunch rush-hour on a Friday. Now, the number of staff inside the diner is paltry—composed of herself, a server, a dishwasher, and a cook.
Depeyster said she temporarily laid off four of her employees- all of whom are wait staff, cooks, or dishwashers- and she predicts she will have to permanently lay off at least two of them.
Depeyster said her employees who are earning unemployment benefits are making more than they would be if they were working.
“The challenge will be getting individuals to come back to work,” Stith said, noting how some employees are making more money on unemployment benefits than they would be at home.
The North Carolina Department of Commerce increased unemployment benefits from April to July 2020 so someone who is unable to work due to COVID-19 can earn an extra $600 per week in addition to regular State unemployment benefits.
The SBA created a condition for PPP loan borrowers that if they make an offer to an employee to come back to work and the employee refuses, the salary of that employee will still be accounted for in the forgivable portion and not held against the loan borrower, Stith said.
According to the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s website, if an employer asks their employees to return to work during Phase II, a worker who wants to be eligible for unemployment benefits has to prove their health would be at significant risk by returning in order for them to continue earning unemployment benefits.
Two bills aimed at helping the struggling restaurant industry will soon be voted on by the North Carolina General Assembly. The first, Senate Bill 748, would allow restaurants to sell alcoholic drinks for takeout and delivery. The second proposed bill, also known as the “Save our Restaurants Act,” is Senate Bill 788, which will allocate $50 million in funds to loan to restaurants to help cover expenses not covered by the PPP.
Garrett said that unlike a PPP loan, which has guidelines on what a portion of the loan has to be spent on in order to be forgiven, loans under the Save our Restaurants Act will not be forgivable, but will give more spending freedom to borrowers.
Looking ahead, Garrett said the service industry may even need an additional round of PPP loans, but ultimately, that depends on how safe people feel going out to restaurants.
“I think people will be concerned about taking their families out into public, and going into restaurants and movie theaters, if the spread of the virus is not under control,” Garrett said. “To a degree, some of [restaurants’ need for a PPP loan] will be driven by how slow or quick we reopen the state’s economy, but to a greater degree, it will be driven by how well we do at containing the spread of the virus.”
