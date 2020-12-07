Bin There Dump That Earns a Spot on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List for 2020
Winston-Salem, NC - Each year, franchise organizations across North America complete a complex and demanding entry process in hopes of earning a place on Entrepreneur Magazine's prestigious Franchise 500 list. Beginning in July 2019, a record-breaking 1,105 companies supplied all of the required information to be considered for the 2020 list. When the data analysis was complete, Bin There Dump That, a residential-friendly dumpster franchise founded in Canada in 2001 and franchising in Canada and the U.S. since 2003, jumped onto the list with a ranking of 246.
"This has been a challenging year for small businesses of all types," said Vincent Nicholson local entrepreneur of Bin There Dump That of Winston-Salem. "Success – even survival – depends on having more than simply a good product. You also need a strong business framework and ongoing marketing and sales support. Bin There Dump That provides all of that, and more, to its franchisees. We're proud to be a member of this successful franchise organization and proud to be able offer this valuable service to our community."
Some of the "key factors" for the evaluation of qualifying franchises fall into what Entrepreneur Magazine calls "The Five Pillars of the Franchise 500™": Costs and fees, Support, Size and Growth, Brand Strength, and Financial Strength and Stability. In addition, a franchisor must be seeking new franchisees in the U.S. or Canada and must have had a minimum of ten units open and operating as of July 31, 2019, with at least one in North America. Franchisors who successfully meet these requirements and provide the necessary financial and operating information receive a score based on more than 150 data points. Those with the highest cumulative scores are named to the list.
"We're honored, but not surprised, to be included in this year's Franchise 500 list," said Mike Kernaghan, CEO of Bin There Dump That. "We know that our product fills a market need for a quick and easy hauling solution for junk and waste removal or disposal of construction debris. Earning a place on this year's list proves that our business framework, franchisee support systems, and operating guidelines are as solid as our product. Home and business owners both can feel confident doing business with our successful, local small business owners."
Bin There Dump That is the Residential Friendly Dumpster company, providing dumpsters ranging in capacity up to twenty yards to accommodate a wide variety of residential projects from simple clean-ups to major renovations. To learn more about renting a dumpster, or to discuss a project with a Bin There Dump That dumpster consultant, please contact Bin There Dump That of Winston-Salem at (336) 370-6722 or winstonsalem@bintheredumpthat.com.
About Bin There Dump That
Bin There Dump That is North America`s leading residential friendly dumpster company, founded in 2002 by Mark Crossett. Mark teamed up with That Franchise Group in 2004 to begin franchising in North America. The franchise has since grown to almost 180 territories across the United States and Canada. Known for its appealing bright green bins and residential friendly service, it is unrivaled in the industry. Franchise Business Review named Bin There Dump That one of the Top Franchises for Second Careers and one of the Top 100 Low-Cost Franchises to buy for 2020. For more information about Bin There Dump That and our business opportunities, please visit www.bintheredumpthatfranchise.com or call 905-582-1234.
