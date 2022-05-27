Whitsett, NC - Yesterday Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford, Majority Whip) filed two bills: HB 1108 - Allow ABC Permits for Bars and HB 1135 ABC Laws / Local Sales Option. Each bill is intended to modernize antiquated ABC laws and support small business operations.
HB 1108 - Allow ABC Permits for Bars would repeal the outdated, unnecessary requirement for bars to maintain a membership registry. Currently, establishments that generate less than 30 percent of their sales from food and non-alcoholic beverages are considered a private venue and must maintain a membership registry. There is already a carve-out in the law for breweries, taprooms and hotel bars, none of which must maintain the membership requirement.
"This law amounts to unnecessary paperwork for small businesses," Hardister said. "It does not serve a public good and it is an undue burden on bar owners. I am hopeful that we can repeal this requirement and take another step towards modernizing our ABC laws."
The bill is supported by the NC Bar Owners Association.
READ THE BILL
HB 1135 ABC Laws / Local Sales Option would allow local governments to establish a "happy hour" ordinance, allowing participating businesses to obtain a permit allowing them to sell adult beverages at a discount during specified hours of the day. If a local government (city or county) chooses to establish a happy hour ordinance, businesses that serve adult beverages would have the option to participate. Businesses that choose to participate would need to obtain a happy hour permit from the ABC Commission (with a $100 annual fee).
Most other states (latest data indicates 42 states) allow a happy hour. In this case, North Carolina would allow a happy hour via a local government opt-in authority.
"This will empower local governments and business owners to decide what services they would like to provide consumers in their community," Hardister said. "It will enhance consumer choices, promote tourism and allow businesses to be creative in the products they offer. This will especially benefit small businesses that are struggling to recover from the pandemic."
"Working with business owners throughout North Carolina, we applaud legislators for taking initiative on the happy hour bill," said Zack Matheny, President of the North Carolina Downtown Development Association. "This gives business owners another tool through the survival of the pandemic."
