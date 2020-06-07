Whitsett, NC - Yesterday the NC House passed HB 472 - NCSU/NC A&T Matching Funds/Umstead Act. This bill provides $2 million for NC State University's biopharmaceutical research program and $3 million for NC A&T University's agricultural research and extension programs. These state funds will draw matching dollars from the federal government.
The bill also provides A&T with an Umstead Act exemption, which will allow the university to sell dairy products to the public. Proceeds from the sales would go towards supporting university operations. NC State already has a similar exemption. Public entities are typically banned from competing with private enterprise, thus necessitating the exemption.
Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford, Majority Whip) is the lead sponsor of the bill. Reps. Josh Dobson (R-McDowell), John Faircloth (R-Guilford) and Ashton Clemmons (D-Guilford) are also primary sponsors of the bill. The bill passed on a voice vote in the House and is now pending action in the Senate.
It is notable that this bill passed given that North Carolina is facing a revenue deficit of around $4 billion due to the pandemic. However, Hardister and the senior chairs of the House Appropriations Committee agreed that these programs are important and should be funded.
The biopharmaceutical research that is done by NC State is critical, especially in light of COVID-19. The agricultural research that is done at NC A&T is also critical, as this research determines best practices for the cultivation and production of various agricultural products. Researchers at NC A&T are studying ways to boost the immune system through diet and nutrition, which is especially relevant as we cope with COVID-19. It also goes without saying that agriculture provides us with daily sustenance.
It is also worth noting that NC A&T and NC State communicate with farmers across the State through their extension programs. This allows farmers to benefit from the innovative research that is done at these institutions.
Funding these programs also creates a great opportunity to draw federal matching funds, greatly enhancing the innovative research.
"These research programs are vital and these funds will be put to good use," Hardister said. "I have visited the faculty and staff at A&T and I know they are doing a fantastic job with these programs. The innovation that is being done at A&T will have a positive impact on the production of agriculture across North Carolina. It will enhance health and wellness and lead to job creation."
“We are appreciative of the leadership of Rep. Hardister and his continued support of NC A&T and, indeed, higher education across our state,” said N.C. A&T Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. “As we work to meet the educational needs of our students and continue our work as research engines and economic catalysts for North Carolina, having adequate funding is critical to avoiding disruption of those efforts. We are confident the Senate will support this measure, as well.”
Due to budget restraints, these funds will be non-recurring for this fiscal year. However, Hardister said that he is committed to ultimately making these funds recurring, and he will work to do so in a future legislative session.
Here is a link to the bill:
