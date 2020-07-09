As part of Forsyth County’s Coronavirus Relief Fund Plan, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners has approved the purchase of PPE items to distribute to local businesses who were required to close or drastically change their operations as a result of Covid-19 Stay at Home Orders. Known as the “Reopen Forsyth” initiative, these PPE kits contain items essential for businesses to continue to operate safely during the pandemic such as masks, gloves, sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes and are free of cost to qualifying local businesses.
Qualification Requirements:
- Locally owned & operated in Forsyth County
- Impacted by Covid-19 Stay at Home Orders
- Business requires in-person interaction with the public
Business owners interested in obtaining a PPE kit should complete the online application form. The direct link is forsyth.cc/covidupdate/#pperequest.
Businesses will be contacted by a partnering agency to confirm qualification and schedule pickup of a PPE Kit. Partnering agencies include Forsyth County, all municipalities in Forsyth County, Greater Winston-Salem, Inc., the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce, and the Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce.
The size of each kit is based on the number of employees. Kits will be distributed while supplies last. For more information, visit Forsyth County’s COVID 19 Update page, or contact Kyle Haney, Economic Development Program Administrator for Forsyth County at 910.514.0039, haneyjk@forsyth.cc.
