Renters in North Carolina can apply for the program online www.nc211.org/hope , or if you do not have internet or need assistance with the application, you can simply dial 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162 to speak with an NC 211 Intake Specialist who will help complete the application. Important Note: The NC 211 Intake Specialists for HOPE are available between the hours of 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM Monday through Friday. The only 24 hours access for applying for HOPE is through the on-line application. Community Partner organizations all across the state will work with applicants to complete the process and determine award eligibility and amount. The form is also available here
At his weekly COVID briefing and with the attached press release, Governor Cooper announced the opening of the NC HOPE Program (Housing Opportunity and Prevention of Evictions). This statewide program offers renters in all 100 counties who have fallen behind on rent and/or utility payments due to the impact of COVID-19 the opportunity to apply for financial assistance to help with up to six months of rent and/or utility bills.
Renters in North Carolina can apply for the program online www.nc211.org/hope , or if they do not have internet or need assistance with the application, they can simply dial 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162 to speak with an NC 211 Intake Specialist who will help complete the application. Important Note: The NC 211 Intake Specialists for HOPE are available between the hours of 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM Monday through Friday. The only 24 hours access for applying for HOPE is through the on-line application. Community Partner organizations all across the state will work with applicants to complete the process and determine award eligibility and amount.
GOVERNOR COOPER’S PRESS RELEASE CAN BE FOUND HERE
Renters in North Carolina can apply for the program online www.nc211.org/hope , or if they do not have internet or need assistance with the application, they can simply dial 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162 to speak with an NC 211 Intake Specialist who will help complete the application. Important Note: The NC 211 Intake Specialists for HOPE are available between the hours of 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM Monday through Friday. The only 24 hours access for applying for HOPE is through the on-line application. Community Partner organizations all across the state will work with applicants to complete the process and determine award eligibility and amount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.