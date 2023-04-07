Renaissance Place Announces Grand Opening Celebration
HIGH POINT, NC – Renaissance Place, a new coworking space and office suite in the heart of High Point, is proud to announce its Grand Opening Celebration on April 26th. The festivities will begin at 10:00am and run until noon.
The High Point Chamber of Commerce will be on hand to help commemorate this momentous occasion. All existing tenants and cowork members are invited to join in the festivities as well.
Guests will be able to take tours of the facility, enjoy a free brunch, and take advantage of promotional rates for new members who sign up on the day of the event.
Renaissance Place is a ministry of Renaissance Church in Jamestown, NC, which will be launching a second campus of the church in adjacent space to the office complex. This exciting addition will provide community members with a unique opportunity to work, connect and worship in one central location.
“We are excited to open our doors to the community and showcase the amazing space we have created here at Renaissance Place,” said Jason Goins, lead pastor of Renaissance Church.. “Our goal is to provide a welcoming and professional environment for entrepreneurs, small business owners, and remote workers.”
Renaissance Place offers a range of amenities including private offices, dedicated desks, coworking memberships, meeting rooms, and more. Members have access to high-speed internet, printing services, and free coffee.
The Grand Opening Celebration is open to the public and will be held at Renaissance Place located at 2212 Eastchester Dr in High Point.
For more information about Renaissance Place or to schedule a tour, please visitwww.coworktriad.com
