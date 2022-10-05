Renaissance Church Purchases Office Building on Eastchester Dr to Serve as Incubator for Small Businesses and Future Campus
High Point, NC - Renaissance Church of Jamestown has completed the purchase of the former Coldwell Banker office building located at 2212 Eastchester Dr. in High Point. The purchase was finalized on Monday, October 3rd.
Renaissance Church plans to convert the former offices into a co-working space to allow remote workers and small-business startups to have a place away from their homes to work in a more social environment. Pastor Jason Goins, lead pastor at Renaissance Church says, “In the wake of the pandemic, we’ve heard from a lot of people that they miss the connection of working in an office, but still want the flexibility remote work offers. We’re trying to foster that community here.” Workers will be able to rent private offices and suites, while having access to common areas with amenities like conference rooms, common areas, and even a podcast studio. There will also be drop off childcare and yoga classes available to tenants on site.
Future plans include adding a 250 seat auditorium to serve as a future second campus of Renaissance Church. Goins says, “We’ve always loved this area of High Point and see it as a great compliment to our Jamestown location. Prior to moving to our current building we met just up Eastchester on Sammet Drive.” Once completed, the auditorium space will be available to tenants of the office space for use for large gatherings and lectures during the week.
The new co-working space, called Renaissance Place, will open in early 2023, with reservations for offices and suites open now. Interested parties can reach out to Dawn Sanders, executive director of Renaissance Place at 336.442.0999 or dawnsanders@rentriad.church
About Renaissance Church
Renaissance Church was founded in High Point in 2008 by lead pastor Jason Goins and moved to Jamestown in 2015. Community outreach and assisting those in need has always been a priority for Renaissance Church which has operated a weekly Food Pantry since 2010. The Renaissance Food Bank distributes food every Saturday beginning at 9a.m. from the church at 5114 Harvey Road in Jamestown. Renaissance Church meets every Sunday at 9:30 and 11:15a.m. More information about Renaissance Church can be found at www.RENtriad.church.
