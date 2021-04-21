Follow the White Rabbit as we all go "Through the Looking Glass" as The Downtown Arts District Association presents our 5th annual “Alice in Wonderland” themed hop on Friday, May 7, 2021, 7-10 PM in The W-S Downtown Arts District.
“We’re all a little Mad Here” so put on your craziest hat (& mask) and join in the camaraderie! Get your photo taken at DADA Headquarters and vie for a prize in our HAT contest! The winner will be featured on DADA social media & will win a print from our selected artist for the May Hop!
Stop by the DADA Office/Gallery at North Trade Street Arts for a MAD TEA PARTY with your favorite characters, find your favorite baked item and have a cup of Earl Grey.
Featured in the DADA Members Gallery is the title show "Through the Looking Glass", a series of Alice in Wonderland themed works by artist Allison Hutchins. Also included in the show will be “Mad Hats & Fascinators” & Jewelry.
SEVERAL NEW additions to our growing collection of "Head in the Hole" photo stations, Standees, and sidewalk chalk will be set up for family fun.
Visit your favorite galleries & businesses to kick off the gallery hop season. Pick up a 2021 Gallery Guide at any of the participating DADA Member Galleries, visit them all and get your card stamped. A drawing for door prizes will be held at the end of each hop with a Grand Prize awarded in December from all those participating during the 2021 hop series!
Release your inner Alice and join us in the Downtown Arts District!
It's the May installment of the “DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop” and you're invited. Don't be late!
————-
Free available downtown parking is first come, first served as noted
Sixth/Cherry Street Parking Deck is only $2!
————
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.