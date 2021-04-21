Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Scattered frost possible. Low near 35F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Scattered frost possible. Low near 35F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.