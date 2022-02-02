Relax and Rejuvenate with Himalayan Hideaway

Tucked away along Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem is a health spa that prides itself on salt therapy, halotherapy, and holistic wellness practiced in Nepal.
“I wanted people to have the full holistic experience from beginning to end. When you first enter there is a marketplace, then the inside of the cave is like an outdoor courtyard of Nepal with building facades and Mount Everest in the background,” said Chriss Klunder, founder of Himalayan Hideaway. “If you went to somebody’s home in Nepal they would greet you with tea, so I wanted to recreate a household tearoom with traditional masks I was gifted from my Napoli friends.”
Himalayan Hideaway opened in June 2018, after Klunder gained inspiration from her unknown illness. “About 5 years ago I fell extremely ill out of nowhere. I had no energy, my body hurt, and I was completely ill from doing nothing. I was working a desk job at the time, and that had become challenging,” Klunder shared. “After going to multiple specialists, they were unable to help so I became depressed. I was on tons of medication, I’d walk into my house and notice all the pill bottles on my counter, and even then, nothing was working.”
The doctors could never diagnose Klunder, which led her into a downward spiral. She decided to make a bucket list, rehome her dogs, and burn through her life savings, having given up all hope. Until she visited a salt cave.
“I was ready to give up. To die. When I was on a bucket-list trip, I stopped by Asheville, and although it wasn’t on my list, I went to a salt cave. You wouldn’t believe me if I told you right after we left, I instantly left lighter. Something had changed,” she said. “After discovering that, I mowed my lawn, something I couldn’t do for a while. My effects may have only lasted a couple of days, but it got me interested in salt therapy.”
It also gave her a new purpose — to open up her own salt cave.
Klunder became a one-woman show — constructing, designing, and managing the finances of her new business.
“I came into the small business world knowing nothing. I was lucky to live in a community where they offer small business training classes at the Small Business Center. Designing was my favorite part; I would come in late at night after my desk job to paint, and I was constantly on the hunt for the perfect decoration pieces. When decorating the overall structure, I would find photos from multiple sources and collaborate with my friends from Nepal to make sure everything looks as authentic as possible. I even provide Nepalese tea from a tea shop in Winston called Tealation, the best I have ever had,” Klunder explained. “Inside the salt cave, I set up stars on the ceiling, with Himalayan salt pebbles covering the floors. There are reclining zero-gravity chairs, pillows, blankets for relaxation, as medical-grade microfine salt pumps into the air, which helps get through all the crevices in your body for a deeper effect. You could go to sleep and still receive all the health benefits.”
Each session is 45 minutes, with an additional teatime at the end where clients can sit back, plant their feet on heated salt dome rocks, and chat with others. Klunder encourages people to take their tame before leaving and wanted to offer them a space to do so.
“I wanted to offer this extension of relaxation, and an opportunity for people to interact with others they typically wouldn’t,” Klunder said. “We should have something like this in every city. Salt is all-natural, drug-free, and just look at all the places salt has been helpful for our bodies before. Epsom salt and saline solution. It is not a new practice.”
Susan Reiner is a regular client of Himalayan Hideaway and said she visits the at least five days a week. She’s said she doesn’t come just for the therapy but socialization, as well.
“I have made the best friendships here, it is wonderful. It is a full physical and mental detox. I also have a personal connection with every Himalayan prayer flag inside the cave, because when I come, I pray and meditate,” Reiner said. “Then when I finish, I love going to the tearoom to chat with unfamiliar faces, leaving the politics and outside world stresses. Having conversation again is something our society is lacking currently, something that should be brought back.”
Like many small businesses, Klunder had to amend some practices to deal with the national pandemic.
“It gave way to establishing a 10-minute mini session for those who feel something coming on and chose to nip it in the bud,” Klunder said. “We had to limit people inside the cave but stayed open through the pandemic. Lung issues were a problem during this time, and salt therapy has been known to lower inflammation and help reduce mucus in the lungs.”
Every salt cave is structured differently, but shares the same purpose, to heal, comfort, and converse.
“No matter the struggle I went through to get here, it was all worth it, and we have been going strong for three years now. I hope to inspire salt caves to be built in every city. This is a start, the idea that this could help other people, I would have been selfish not to do something.”
While she’s yet to visit the country, Klunder said she plans to do so soon.
“My Napoli friends have invited me to join them on one of their trips and would let me stay in their home as their guest,” she said. “To know I will get the ultimate guide from locals is the true experience.”
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit https://winstonsalemsaltcave.com/.
