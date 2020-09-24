Jamestown, NC— The world’s largest furniture store reimagined what mattress shopping could look like and opened a reinvented Sleepland at Furnitureland South gallery.
The fully renovated Sleepland mattress gallery isn’t your typical mattress store. It features over 100 mattresses from the industry’s best manufacturers, including Beautyrest, Kingsdown, Sealy, Serta, Mattress Grove, Stearns & Foster, Tempur-Pedic, INTELLIbed and more.
Sleep Specialists narrow down the wide selection of quality mattresses using a diagnostic bed to quickly find the mattress that’s best for each customer’s desired firmness and comfort level. Then they help customers choose which mattress, base and box springs set is right for them based on their results and the bed frame they’ve chosen.
Furnitureland South CEO and owner Jeff Harris said that Sleepland’s goal is to invest in the Triad’s overall health by offering them the best customizable sleep experience.
“We have created an unbelievable experience so you get the right mattress for your body, that's going to give you a wonderful night's sleep so you wake up feeling fresh, energized and ready to go,” Harris said in an interview with Furniture Today. “I’ve recently learned that your body can actually go longer without food and water than without sleep. Sleep is such an important part of your life, and we could not be more excited about our new mattress gallery. It is 15,000 square ft of the latest mattress technology.
“We are the Triad’s local source for mattresses,” he said. “Now more than ever, a good night’s sleep is imperative for our physical and mental health. We need sleep to stay healthy and be productive at work and in school.”
Sleepland Interior Architect and Facility Designer Nikki Poage said that the merchandising team wanted to create a research-driven mattress gallery design. The new private BedMatch room and INTELLIbed Sleep Genius base give each customer the information necessary to make an informed mattress decision based on their needs.
Poage said that the ideal mattress shopping experience involves connecting with a consultant, discovering the best mattresses for you and testing the Sleep Genius base’s diagnostic features. She said, “We wanted our clients to have full access to this technology because it’s the key to narrowing down our massive selection.”
Poage said that the gallery design was inspired by a desert night sky and that she’s eager to see the reactions of customers browsing the space because it’s unlike any other mattress store.
“We incorporated strategically located, back-lit, glowing walls throughout the space,” she said. “There are so many eye-catching moments, between the light walls and back-lit vendor signs, or 3D architectural walls.”
Recent Furnitureland South renovations include the new Loft contemporary gallery in 2020 and an updated Outdoor Gallery in 2019.
For more information about Sleepland at Furnitureland South, visit https://www.furniturelandsouth.com/sleepland/about-sleepland.
About Furnitureland South
Founded in 1969 by A. Darrell and Stella Harris, Furnitureland South has grown from a small, one-man operation into the largest single-store furniture retailer in the world. Located in the heart of the home furnishings capital of the world, Furnitureland South has more than 1.3 million square feet of showrooms and over 1,000 name-brand manufacturers represented. Amenities include complimentary design consultation, a state-of-the-art design center, white-glove national delivery, a full-service SUBWAY restaurant and Starbucks. The store is a multi-day destination for consumers from every state and many foreign countries. Today, Furnitureland South is owned and operated by their two sons, Jeff and Jason Harris.
