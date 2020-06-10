ReGenesis Greensboro is an effort to catalyze broad-based community collaboration to shape and activate a fresh vision for Greensboro. The effort is supported by CoMetta, an organization that is working to create community unity, creative action, and collective thriving in Greensboro.
ReGenesis Greensboro has initiated a quick online poll to gather community voices about the future. All residents are invited to offer personal expressions of their hopes for the future.
Complete the survey here https://bit.ly/2yE7bJK
The second stage of effort in ReGenesis Greensboro will be to synthesize findings and weave together common themes. We aim to do this through community forums that enable us to reflect on the voices of our neighbors and forge common ground. The forums will be a launchpad for action in a third phase to activate the new vision for Greensboro. This will be via broad-based, grassroots community collaboration.
In the midst of uncertainty and distress, ReGenesis Greensboro is an expression of empowerment and hope. We can feel isolated and voiceless or we come together, claim our voice, and seize our power to create the future we want together. The choice is ours to make.
For questions or more information contact Lyndon Rego at lyndonrego@gmail.com.
ReGenesis Greensboro: Re-envisioning the Post-COVID Future for our Community
