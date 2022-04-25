Refreshed Aerial Sculpture Returns to LeBauer Park
GREENSBORO, NC – Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. (GDPI) is excited to welcome home the city’s iconic aerial sculpture, Where We Met, by artist, Janet Echelman in a bright, new color scheme. Visitors to LeBauer Park will be excited to see the vibrant pinks and blues in the refreshed sculpture returned to the sky above the UNC Greensboro Great Lawn. The artwork has been undergoing a makeover at Diamond Nets, Inc. in Washington State in partnership with Echelman, Greensboro Downtown Parks, and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro’s Public Art Endowment.
The new color scheme is the first of a three-part series of developments to the sculpture over the next fifteen years. Every five years, the park will welcome a new color variation of the artwork representative of the process of change in our community. The sculpture’s form, based on the historic railway routes of Greensboro’s textile industry, will remain the same while the colors of the fibers used to weave the finished work will change over time. The nighttime lighting scheme will remain unchanged, as the new colors interact with the iconic pink glow that has become a hallmark of downtown Greensboro’s skyline.
Where We Met is located at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie Street in downtown Greensboro. The park is free of charge for all visitors, who are encouraged to stop by to see the sculpture, to take photos, to picnic under its woven threads, and to make memories in community with the people of Greensboro who gather together once again underneath this renowned aerial artwork.
Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc. is a non-profit organization in partnership with the City of Greensboro, Center City Park and LeBauer Park. The mission of GDPI is to serve as the executive management of Greensboro’s downtown parks, focusing on public activation, maintenance, financial well-being and overall vitality.
