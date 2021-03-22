Triad Goodwill, United Way and The City of Greensboro Partner to Help Greensboro Youth
GREENSBORO, NC – Goodwill Industries of Central N.C., Inc. (Triad Goodwill) and United Way of Greater Greensboro want to help teens and young adults in the area find and prepare for work by hosting a free virtual training event. The Jumpstart Series: Power Up Your Resume! Youth & Young Adult Virtual Training Workshop will take place on Wednesday, March 24 2021 from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm via Zoom.
The two non-profit organizations have partnered with the City of Greensboro to form the Plus One Committee which is comprised of representatives from each organization who are passionate about helping young adults reach their employment and professional goals.
“As an adolescent, I remember I couldn't wait until I was old enough to get my worker’s permit so that I could work during the summer. I liked going to the movies and having my own bank account. As I reflect, I know that my early work experiences provided me with a level of independence and pride that has been integral to my development into my adulthood. I am excited that we are offering this virtual hiring event for youth and young adults in greater Greensboro,” said Traci McLemore, senior manager of community impact initiatives at United Way of Greater Greensboro.
The workshop will be 1-hour long where participants will learn how to prepare a professional resume that is reflective of their skills, knowledge, and education relevant to the job they are seeking. Participants will also learn what information to include on their resume and how to present their skills and abilities clearly and concisely. They will also learn about the different styles of resumes, as well as rules-of-thumb for creating a successful resume.
Participants must register in advance at https://www.triadgoodwill.org/yya/ and are encouraged to test their equipment prior to the training and participate in a quiet area if able.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill provided 20,868 services, served 7,249 people in the community and helped place 1,022 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
END POVERTY:
United Way of Greater Greensboro is leading a local movement to END poverty. We create partnerships and initiatives that work together to end poverty. More than 57,000 people are living in poverty in the greater Greensboro area. In Greensboro alone, one out of every four children, lives in poverty. With the community’s support, we’re connecting people to opportunities we all deserve like housing, jobs, education and healthcare. Our holistic approach to ending poverty is working and we have the outcomes to prove it. The federal government defines poverty as a family of four earning $24,600 per year. According to local self-sufficiency standards, many four-member households need to earn around $60,000 to meet basic needs without subsidized assistance. www.UnitedWayGSO.org Local impact for 98 years and counting.
About The City of Greensboro:
The City of Greensboro works with the community to improve the quality of life for residents through inclusion, diversity and trust.
The City has a professional staff of more than 3,000 employees who maintain the values of honesty, integrity, stewardship, and respect.
Greensboro is governed by a council-manager form of government with a mayor and eight council members.
