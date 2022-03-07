Red H.E.A.R.R.T. HOSTS THE 2022 “Walk of Fame” Reveal at City Hall
The Reveal and Celebration will kick-off International Women’s Day and National Women’s Month
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (March 5, 2022) –– On Monday, March 6 at 5:30 pm, Cheryl Lindsay and Red H.E.A.R.R.T. (Help Educate And Reduce Risk Today) and Mayor Allen Joines will host the first Walk of Fame’s Reveal of Stars and Celebration of Women on the steps of the Historic City Hall, 101 N. Main Street, W-S, NC
On today, the eve of International Women’s Day, we ’re celebrating 24 amazing trailblazers which includes our 104 years old, Dr. Virginia K. Newell. She is one of the first two African-American women to be elected to city council . Furthermore, we will remember two great leaders. The first is the late Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin, The chairwoman of the board of the N.C. Black Repertory Company and the executive producer of the National Black Theatre Festival. When she was named director in 2000, Sprinkle-Hamlin became the first African American and the first woman to head the county library system. Next is the late Dr. Vivian Burke, One of the first two African-American women to be elected to city council and Winston-Salem’s first Mayor Pro Tempore.
I look forward to celebrating these amazing women that have blazed the trail in our community and mentoring others along the way. Unlocking the potential of women and receiving all that women offer is critical to our city and county. With women, we achieve. Over this year and in the face of COVID-19, unlocking the potential of women is more important than ever. The economic success of women and girls has a ripple effect that leads to better nutrition and health and greater resilience. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has exacerbated the already disproportionate burden of unpaid care and domestic work on women and girls, preventing them from generating income and ultimately undercutting economic recovery for entire communities. This year, everyone has faced unprecedented obstacles in the ongoing fight against gender inequality. But, we continue to make progress together.
About Cheryl Lindsay and Red H.E.A.R.R.T.
Cheryl Lindsay is the Founder of Red H.E.A.R.R.T (Help Educate & Reduce Risk Today) Initiative which advocates Heart Health in children, teens, women and men. Cheryl strongly believes that knowledge is power. And, with education and awareness of the issues, individuals are empowered to make informed decisions and get moving towards a heart healthy lifestyle for yourself which then lends you to get moving to help others. The creation of Red H.E.A.R.R.T was inspired by her mother, the late Gail W. Lindsay, who passed away from a massive heart attack at the young age of 46 years old. Years later, Cheryl found out that she too suffers with heart disease. Heart disease is the # 1 killer of both women and men. Yet, it is 80% preventable. Red HEARRT was created to help the community by saving the lives of others through education and resources. Over the last twelve years, the heart health initiatives have included education & programs on Heart Health, Fitness, Childhood Obesity and overall Nutrition.
