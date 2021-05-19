The campaign has raised more than 60 percent of its goal
STOKESDALE, NC, (May 19, 2021) – Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network (RDF) is pleased to announce the public phase of its Farm to Family capital campaign to enhance its new 21-acre farm property. The farm will serve as home to RDF and its programs and initiatives, as well as acting as an intake facility for animals before they are placed in their foster homes. To date, RDF has raised over $900,000, more than 60 percent of its $1.5 million capital campaign goal.
The purpose of the capital campaign is to create a permanent headquarters for RDF that functions as an intake facility for domestic, exotic, and farm animals, as well as an education center for the public. In 2018, RDF’s Board of Directors determined the animal rescue had outgrown its original location. After looking at expansion options, it was clear that the best path forward was to purchase a property to become the organization’s permanent headquarters. The idea of a farm was born as a way to accommodate RDF’s growth, while also creating a space for animal education.
The largest donation to date has been a six-figure estate gift from long time volunteer and foster mom Janet Strahan. During her time with Red Dog Farm Janet fostered over 250 animals. "Janet's generosity both while serving the rescue and after her passing have left a lasting impact on the organization. We are deeply thankful to Janet for this investment toward rescuing more animals through our new farm facility."
Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing superior rescue care and foster housing to a diverse population of both domestic and exotic animals, while helping them find their forever homes. To date, RDF has helped over 4,000 animals, including more than 55 species, find their forever homes. To become a foster, adopter, supporter, or volunteer, please visit them at reddogfarm.com.
