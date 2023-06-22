Reconsidered Goods welcomes two new board members and FY 23/24 Board Officers
Greensboro, N.C., June 22, 2023 – Reconsidered Goods (RG), Greensboro’s only nonprofit creative reuse center, is proud to announce two new additions to its Board of Directors plus a new slate of Board Officers. The new members include Jennie Savage (The Forge) and Summer McCracken (Freud America Inc.)
Current Board Chair Dustin Yankovich (ITG Brands) will be stepping down after seven years of service that included moving the organization to a new location and new leadership. New FY 23/24 Board Officers include Board Chair Jason Robertson (Salem College), Vice Chair Heather Rushforth (UNCG), Treasurer Kristen Redman (RAS Crane & Partners, PLLC) and Secretary Madison Wulf (Force Management). “My objective is to provide the best board experience where all members feel valued and able to contribute. I hope to help move RG into its next phase as a recognized sustainable arts organization serving all residents of the Piedmont Triad in a fun, accessible, and equitable manner,” states incoming Board Chair Jason Robertson.
“Reconsidered Goods’ mission of reducing waste by creatively reusing and repurposing unwanted items and their belief in cultural equity mesh perfectly with my personal goals and ideals and I am looking forward to working together to further that mission, “ states new board member Summer McCracken.
Jennie Savage is the Deputy Director of The Forge (the largest community makerspace in the Southeast) and a practicing visual artist focusing on supporting the flourishing art community in the Triad.
A unique community resource, Reconsidered Goods promotes environmental awareness, community engagement, and creative expression through reuse, education, and the arts. The organization accepts donated materials from individuals, businesses, and industries and gives them a new life through its retail store and education maker space at 4118 Spring Garden Street. Teachers, makers, crafters, and artisans have access to affordable reused and repurposed goods diverted from landfills.
Under the leadership of Executive Director Catena Bergevin, Reconsidered Goods launched a new website, a monthly newsletter, and can be seen at numerous events and festivals promoting reuse through art education. Their pop-up maker space is scheduled for the Summer Solstice Festival, NC Folk Festival, Downtown Greensboro’s First Fridays, Blues & Food Market, and Greensboro Pride, to name a few. Reconsidered Goods will host RepairCafe NC on August 27th, the first time this nonprofit has been featured in Greensboro.
More information about Reconsidered Goods retail store and education programs can be found at www.reconsideredgoods.org.
Reconsidered Goods imagines a world where nothing is used once nor thrown away but instead reused again and again. The retail store is located at 4118 Spring Garden Street. Greensboro. 27407. For more information, visit https://reconsideredgoods.org/.
