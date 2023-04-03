Greensboro, N.C., APRIL 4, 2023 – The Board of Directors of Reconsidered Goods (RG), Greensboro’s nonprofit creative reuse center, has completed the organization’s new three-year strategic plan.
Located at 4118 Spring Garden Street, Reconsidered Goods promotes waste reduction through reuse and creative expression at its 15,000-square-foot retail shop and maker space. For years, the organization has been a favorite among regional makers, artists, teachers, college students, and thrifters and is also a hub for glass and Styrofoam recycling.
As part of its strategic focus, RG has been expanding outreach efforts with reuse pop-up maker spaces for Greensboro Downtown Parks, Piedmont Blues and Food Market, Oden Brewery, Greensboro Curb Farmers Market, North Carolina Folk Festival, Greensboro Pride Fest, Greensboro Bound Literary Festival, and Greensboro Summer Solstice Festival, to name a few.
The strategic plan focuses on increasing the organization’s capacity to divert reusable items from landfills; expanding community engagement; prioritizing staff development, primarily investing in emerging leaders; and growing partnerships with local artists, arts organizations, schools, and universities. RG recently hosted singer Kay Marion, a Creative Greensboro GROW artist resident, as part of its Shop & Listen series. Artist Darlene McClinton has been commissioned to paint a mural in RG’s newly renovated education space.
Reconsidered Goods was recently awarded grants from the P&G Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation and ArtsGreensboro’s Pathways Towards Sustainability Program. RG’s educational programming includes summer camps, workshops, classes, field trips, and birthday parties for all ages and abilities, emphasizing the benefits of environmental sustainability through creative reuse. More information about Reconsidered Goods retail store and education programs can be found at www.reconsideredgoods.org. For more updates and news about RG, sign up for their monthly newsletter HERE.
Reconsidered Goods imagines a world where nothing is used once nor thrown away but instead reused again and again. The retail store is located at 4118 Spring Garden Street. Greensboro. 27407. For more information, visit https://reconsideredgoods.org/.
