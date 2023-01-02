Reconsidered Goods Announces Seven New Additional To Board of Directors
Greensboro, N.C., December 30, 2022 –Reconsidered Goods (RG), Greensboro’s only creative reuse center, is proud to announce seven new additions to its Board of Directors. The new members include Kristen Redman, RAS Crane & Partners, PLLC; Madison Wulf, Force Management; Carlos Valencia, ITG Brands; Hillary Zaken, Elon University; Sallie Daniels, former art teacher; Cydnee Mebane, Downtown Greensboro Inc; and Jaymie Meyer, GreenHill Center for NC Art.
Board Chair Dustin Yankovich (ITG Brands) remarks, “As RG continues to expand and grow, we are excited to add new members to our 2022-2025 board. New ideas and fresh perspectives are what we need to continue our journey in being Greensboro’s creative reuse center and advocating for Reusing, Reducing, and Recycling.” The Board of Directors comprises diverse community members dedicated to creative expression, environmental awareness, and community impact. They play an essential fiduciary and governance role in the organization's success.
“I’m so excited to be a part of Reconsidered Goods. With its mission and new statement on Cultural Equity, it is an organization that will continue to positively impact our community.”
Cydnee Mebane, RG Board Member
A unique community resource, Reconsidered Goods is a nonprofit organization that promotes environmental awareness, community engagement, and creative expression through reuse, education, and the arts. The organization accepts donated materials from individuals, businesses, and industries and gives them a new life through its retail store and education maker space at 4118 Spring Garden Street. Teachers, makers, crafters, and artisans have access to affordable reused and repurposed goods diverted from landfills.
“Reconsidered Goods works hard to provide a welcoming artistic community to all Triad residents. As board members, we are privileged to coordinate the puzzle pieces behind the scenes to uphold our mission and values. I am eager to give back to my community through my board service. Come visit us at RG – I promise you will be hooked.”
Madison Wulf, RG Board Member
With the hiring in September of Catena Bergevin as the organization's new Executive Director, the addition of Paige Cox as Director of Retail Operations, Shayla Doyal as the new Education Program and Outreach Coordinator, and a team of eighteen sales floor and warehouse personnel, the organization has become a significant community leader in the Piedmont Triad region. As part of a new strategic planning process, Ms. Bergevin has collected community input through an online survey resulting in over 900 responses. “The positive feedback has been overwhelming. We are so grateful to our community for their support and our amazing staff and volunteers for their dedication and hard work.”
More information about Reconsidered Goods retail store and education programs can be found at www.reconsideredgoods.org.
Reconsidered Goods imagines a world where nothing is used once nor thrown away but instead reused again and again. The retail store is located at 4118 Spring Garden Street. Greensboro. 27407. For more information, visit https://reconsideredgoods.org/.
