GREENSBORO, NC – Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI) has begun to move forward with the Rebuilding Greensboro Grant Program that allows businesses to receive grants from $100 to $3,000 for window repairs, repainting, as well as protective measures implemented as a result of the civil unrest that occurred throughout the city on the nights of May 30 and May 31.
On June 16, Greensboro City Council approved $250,000 to help repair businesses throughout Greensboro that were damaged on May 30 and 31. DGI will serve as administrators of the grant money. Any business located within the City of Greensboro which was directly impacted by the civil unrest is invited to apply for funding using the following form.
Businesses are encouraged to fill out the grant application immediately so the distribution of funds can begin before the end of July.
Direct access to the form and eligibility requirements can be found at https://form.jotform.com/DGSO/rebuildingGSOapplication.
