Reality is Virtual at the History Museum’s Gerrymander Madness April 6
GREENSBORO, NC (March 28, 2023) – Guests can enjoy live jazz, adult beverages, fun and games, plus a virtual reality experience during Gerrymander Madness from 5:30-9 pm, Thursday, April 6 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. The evening will also feature political experts from across the state in a panel discussion on electoral redistricting.
Moderated by Judge Robby Hassell, the “Expert Takes” panel begins at 6:30 pm and includes: J. Michael Bitzer, Chair of Political Science at Catawba College, author of the book Redistricting and Gerrymandering in North Carolina: Battle Lines in the Tar Heel State; Tyler Daye, Policy and Civic Engagement Manager for Common Cause NC; and Jim Clotfelter, UNCG Vice Chancellor Emeritus & Professor of Political Science Emeritus.
Gerrymander Madness is offered as programming support for NC Democracy: Eleven Elections, the current Museum exhibition which explores choices and change across 11 elections between 1776 and 2010. The exhibit illustrates the twists and turns of who could participate, how voters cast their ballots, and what influenced decisions that continue to shape what democracy means today.
Little Brother Brewing Co. will be selling beverages and there will be a live onstage game show. Guests can try the Gerrymander Madness VR game which allows players to make their own political map in a competitive challenge. Live jazz will be provided by the UNCG Miles Davis Jazz Studies program.
Gerrymander Madness is free and open to the public. There is a charge for beverages. Tickets for a Premium Pre-Madness dinner from 5-6:30 pm are also available on a limited basis. Visit www.GreensboroHistory.org or call 336-373-2306 for dinner tickets or more information.
The Greensboro History Museum, an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate, is a division of the City of Greensboro Library Department and operates as a public-private partnership with the nonprofit GHM Inc. In partnership with the community, the Greensboro History Museum collects the city's diverse history and connects people to that history and one another through engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue. Located in Downtown Greensboro's Cultural District, the museum is open Tuesdays–Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays 2-5 pm. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org.
GREENSBORO, NC (March 28, 2023) – Guests can enjoy live jazz, adult beverages, fun and games, plus a virtual reality experience during Gerrymander Madness from 5:30-9 pm, Thursday, April 6 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. The evening will also feature political experts from across the state in a panel discussion on electoral redistricting.
Moderated by Judge Robby Hassell, the “Expert Takes” panel begins at 6:30 pm and includes: J. Michael Bitzer, Chair of Political Science at Catawba College, author of the book Redistricting and Gerrymandering in North Carolina: Battle Lines in the Tar Heel State; Tyler Daye, Policy and Civic Engagement Manager for Common Cause NC; and Jim Clotfelter, UNCG Vice Chancellor Emeritus & Professor of Political Science Emeritus.
Gerrymander Madness is offered as programming support for NC Democracy: Eleven Elections, the current Museum exhibition which explores choices and change across 11 elections between 1776 and 2010. The exhibit illustrates the twists and turns of who could participate, how voters cast their ballots, and what influenced decisions that continue to shape what democracy means today.
Little Brother Brewing Co. will be selling beverages and there will be a live onstage game show. Guests can try the Gerrymander Madness VR game which allows players to make their own political map in a competitive challenge. Live jazz will be provided by the UNCG Miles Davis Jazz Studies program.
Gerrymander Madness is free and open to the public. There is a charge for beverages. Tickets for a Premium Pre-Madness dinner from 5-6:30 pm are also available on a limited basis. Visit www.GreensboroHistory.org or call 336-373-2306 for dinner tickets or more information.
The Greensboro History Museum, an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate, is a division of the City of Greensboro Library Department and operates as a public-private partnership with the nonprofit GHM Inc. In partnership with the community, the Greensboro History Museum collects the city's diverse history and connects people to that history and one another through engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue. Located in Downtown Greensboro's Cultural District, the museum is open Tuesdays–Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays 2-5 pm. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.