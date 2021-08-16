Asheboro, N.C. -August 16, 2021 – Summer is still in full swing at the North Carolina Zoo, and seasonal positions are open now through October.
The Zoo will hold a job fair Friday, Aug. 20, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the North America entrance.
Seasonal positions are part-time, with an hourly average wage of $10 per hour, plus perks such as Zoo discounts and passes for family and friends. Some positions will offer immediate interviews during the job fair.
Can’t attend in person? Applications are available online at www.nczoo.org/seasonal-jobs
Examples of seasonal jobs available:
- Admissions and General Guest Services
- Transportation
- Environmental Services/Housekeeping
- Entertainment/Attraction Operations
- Gift Shops
- Culinary Services
Join the Zoo team and gain valuable experience while working at the wildest place in the state!
About the North Carolina Zoo
At the North Carolina Zoo, we celebrate nature. As the world’s largest natural habitat Zoo, we inspire a lifelong curiosity about animals for the hundreds of thousands of people who visit our Zoo each year. Our dedicated team of experts provides exceptional, compassionate care for the more than 1,800 animals and 52,000 plants that call our Park home. We also lead efforts locally and globally to protect wildlife and wild places because we believe nature’s diversity is critical for our collective future. The North Carolina Zoo invites all of our guests to witness the majesty of the wild in the heart of North Carolina and welcomes everyone to join in our mission to protect nature’s diversity. Visit NCZoo.org to begin your life-changing journey.
About the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR) is the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state’s natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational and economic future of North Carolina. NCDNCR’s mission is to improve the quality of life in our state by creating opportunities to experience excellence in the arts, history, libraries and nature in North Carolina by stimulating learning, inspiring creativity, preserving the state’s history, conserving the state’s natural heritage, encouraging recreation and cultural tourism, and promoting economic development.
NCDNCR includes 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, two science museums, three aquariums and Jennette’s Pier, 39 state parks and recreation areas, the North Carolina Zoo, the nation's first state-supported Symphony Orchestra, the State Library, the State Archives, the N.C. Arts Council, State Preservation Office and the Office of State Archaeology, along with the Division of Land and Water Stewardship. For more information, please call 919- 807-7300 or visit www.ncdcr.gov
