WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (JULY 23, 2021)—Read Write Spell has named Esharan Monroe-Johnson Executive Director. A not-for-profit organization based in Winston-Salem, Read Write Spell leverages the power of community volunteers to provide free, long-term, one-to-one reading instruction to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools students who struggle with literacy skills.
Monroe-Johnson became part of Read Write Spell in 2016 as an Augustine Literacy Project® tutor and volunteer for the Reading Party parent education program. In 2017, she joined the staff as marketing and development director. Since then, Monroe-Johnson has served in multiple roles at Read Write Spell, including associate director and, most recently, interim executive director.
A native of Washington, DC, Monroe-Johnson received a BA degree from Wake Forest University and a master’s degree in community counseling from the University of North Carolina Greensboro.
About Read Write Spell
Building on the premise that literacy is essential for individual and community success, Read Write Spell works to ensure that every child in Forsyth County learns to read. The organization’s research-based approach is scientifically proven to be more effective and for more children, than traditional literacy instruction. For more information, please visit readws.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.