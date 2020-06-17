Donation is part of the company’s $5 million dollar commitment to Feeding America
Greensboro, High Point, Winston-Salem – The need for food assistance in Northwest North Carolina] has increased significantly as a result of the pandemic. To help provide food and other essentials to our neighbors in need, Raytheon Technologies has committed $5 million to Feeding America to support local food banks, including Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC. This donation will be used to support the food bank’s on-going, aggressive efforts to provide food assistance to seniors, children, and families, including many who are struggling economically through furloughs and layoffs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Prior to COVID-19, one in 1 in 7 Northwest North Carolinians struggled with hunger, including 1 in 5 children,” said Eric Aft, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC. “Since COVID-19, the food bank’s partner food assistance organization across the region are reporting seeing 40 to 60 percent more new families We are proud to partner with Raytheon Technologies to provide meals for people who are struggling to put food on the tables.”
“The impact of COVID-19 on our communities has been swift and unprecedented,” said Greg Hayes, CEO of Raytheon Technologies. “The communities where our employees live and work are in need, and it’s our responsibility to support our friends and neighbors during this crisis.”
Raytheon Technologies has a significant presence in North Carolina, and Winston-Salem is the headquarters for its Collins Aerospace interiors business.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC is one of 17 Feeding America® member food banks receiving donations from Raytheon Technologies.
For more information about Second Harvest Food Bank’s efforts to fight hunger during COVID-19, please visit SecondHarvestNCNC.org/covid-19.
###
ABOUT SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK OF NORTHWEST NC
At Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, we believe that everyone deserves to eat and that all communities can be healthy and hunger-free. We address both the immediate food assistance needs of families as well as the causes of poverty and food insecurity. We are the primary source for food for a network of more than 470 local food assistance programs (pantries, community kitchens, shelters, and meals programs for children and seniors) serving communities throughout 18 Northwest North Carolina Counties. We operate Providence Culinary Training and two non-profit restaurants. Every day, we strive to address the critical connections between hunger and health, with a focus on alleviating childhood hunger, providing impactful nutrition education, advocating for policies that strengthen families, and collaborating with others to build locally relevant solutions to hunger and poverty. We are a proud member of Feeding the Carolinas and of Feeding America. Learn more about our work and get involved at SecondHarvestNWNC.org.
ABOUT RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES
Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With 195,000 employees and four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
