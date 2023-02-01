Randolph Primary Care Opens a New Location in Jamestown, NC
Jamestown, NC -- Randolph Primary Care of Asheboro, NC is pleased to announce the opening of a new location in Jamestown, NC, at 700 W Main Street. Randolph Primary Care provides healthcare services for adults and is now accepting new patients.
Serving the citizens of the Asheboro and Randolph County area since 2010, their medical and administrative staff are committed to providing excellent patient care. Branded with a number “1” in their logo, their mission is to put patients first, taking the time needed for in-depth exploration of medical issues or questions. Their providers have an unhurried approach, allowing them to deliver the best medical care possible, giving patients peace of mind knowing they are getting an accurate diagnosis and treatment plan.
Randolph Primary Care has a special interest in adult internal medicine, preventive medicine, and geriatric medicine with emphasis on dementia, osteoporosis, and chronic health care conditions. Their providers are board certified in Internal Medicine with added qualifications in Geriatric Medicine.
The Jamestown office is staffed by a doctor and two family nurse practitioners, welcoming persons from the age of 18 and above. They pride themselves in providing compassionate care to individuals seeking a difference in healthcare. The primary focus of the office is to bring a healthcare solution to people in Jamestown, High Point and Greensboro, as well as the surrounding communities.
PROVIDERS
Dr. Saad Amin completed his residency at Overlook Hospital in New Jersey and finished his geriatric fellowship at Jersey Shore Medical Center, where he was awarded the Best Fellow of the Year Award. Dr. Amin has an extensive career as a medical provider and was a clinical assistant professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He also worked at East Carolina University, Brody School of Medicine in Greenville, NC.
Family Nurse Practitioners Megan Stocks and Jordan Miller bring 34 years of combined experience to the office. Megan strives to build lasting, trusting relationships with her patients and treat health problems comprehensively. Jordan is passionate about increasing access to quality healthcare for all people and believes that there is no physical health without mental health. She works closely with her patients to provide treatment plans to best fit their individual and holistic needs.
Randolph Primary Care is excited to be in Jamestown and looks forward to building lasting relationships in the community. New patients are being accepted and same day appointments are available. The office hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8 am - 5 pm, closing daily for lunch from Noon to 1:30 pm. They are contracted and file claims to most insurance plans and offer a self-pay discount for persons without insurance. All copayments, coinsurance and payment options are due in full at the time of service. For more information, visit www.randolphpc.com or call (336) 886-6521 to schedule an appointment.
