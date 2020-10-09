The Randolph Arts Guild is now accepting applications for North Carolina CARES for Arts grants through November 9, 2020.
The North Carolina General Assembly designated $9.4 million federal CARES Act funds for arts councils and arts organizations to mitigate business disruptions caused by COVID-19. The North Carolina Arts Council will distribute these funds on a per-capita basis to all North Carolina counties with a population of less than one million people. Randolph Arts Guild will receive the funds for Randolph County and then sub-grant a portion of the county allotment to eligible recipients.
Nonprofit organizations that have strong arts programming (at least 25%), unincorporated arts groups or LLC’s and individual artists are eligible to apply to for a North Carolina CARES for Arts grant to offset business disruption and/or expenses incurred due to COVID-19 between March 1, 2020, and December 30, 2020. The following expenses can be considered: paid salaries and benefits (including contractors), on-going operating expenses, costs associated with canceling programs and creating virtual programs, and COVID-related safety and cleaning measures. Applicants must provide documentation as evidence for expenses such as receipts, bill/invoices, monthly financial statements, and payroll ledgers.
Revenue losses are not considered for mitigation in this grant program. North Carolina CARES for Arts funding cannot reimburse expenses already paid for by other federal relief funds such as PPP loans, direct grants from the NEA, and stimulus grants issued by the North Carolina Arts Council.
Application forms and grant guidelines are available on the Randolph Arts Guild website at www.randolphartsguild.com . Preliminary requests for a subgrant including an estimated amount of funds desired are due by 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 16, 2020. Final applications are due by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020.
Founded in 1970, the Randolph Arts Guilddevelops, coordinates, and promotes activities for the citizens of Randolph County to educate, foster appreciation, and provide for self-expression of the arts.
The North Carolina Arts Council builds on our state’s longstanding love of the arts, leading the way to a more vibrant future. The Arts Council is an economic catalyst, fueling a thriving nonprofit creative sector that generates $2.12 billion in annual direct economic activity. The Arts Council also sustains diverse arts expression and traditions while investing in innovative approaches to art-making. The North Carolina Arts Council has proven to be a champion for youth by cultivating tomorrow’s creative citizens through arts
