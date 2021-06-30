WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (JUNE 30, 2021) – Rachel J. Beauchamp has joined Butler + Burke LLP in Winston-Salem as an associate accountant.
A native of Winston-Salem, Beauchamp attended Reagan High School before receiving a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in accounting in 2019 and 2021, respectively, from East Carolina University. She currently lives in Winston-Salem.
Butler + Burke is a full-service public accounting firm located at 100 Club Oaks Court, Suite A, in Winston-Salem. Founded in 1976, Butler + Burke has professional expertise in financial reporting and assurance services, tax compliance, tax planning, retirement and education planning and business consulting. For more information, visit butlerandburkecpa.com.
