Qubein Children’s Museum announces grand opening
HIGH POINT -- The Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum has announced a grand opening day of Sat., Mar. 26, 2022.
The children’s museum will then open doors to children and families to explore 75,000 square feet of hands-on exciting exhibits and programming for all ages.
Construction began in Spring 2020, at the four-acre site at 200 Montlieu Avenue in downtown High Point.
Following the grand opening weekend, the museum will be open Tuesdays-Sundays. Admission is $10 per person. In addition to daily admission, The Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum will offer annual memberships, gift cards, birthday parties, programs, field trips and professional development for educators.
For information on purchasing a gift card for the holidays, please email friends@qubeinchildrensmuseum.org or contact Olivia Pekkala, the Director of Marketing, at 336-905-8576.
“I'm excited for the community to see Dr. Qubein’s commitment of a revitalized downtown come to life and to show the hard work that have made this magical space a reality,” said Board Chair Barry Kitley, “with the help and acknowledgment of our major donors to this endeavor which include David R. Hayworth, Ronnie and Molly Millis Young, David Congdon, The Culp Family, The York Family, Pinnacle Bank, David & Stephanie Couch, Doug Witcher, Nido & Mariana Qubein, High Point University and the Congdon Family Foundation.”
World-class exhibits include Kids Point, a kid-sized town modeled after High Point where children explore working at a veterinary clinic, a restaurant, a furniture design studio and more. Mars Academy invites children to travel to space to start their own Mars colony and explore the Mars terrain. The Hall of Mysteries is an eclectic home and laboratory that offers more than 150 clues to multiple mysteries to solve. There’s also a Big Kid’s Arcade, a STEAM Lab (Science Technology, Engineering Arts and Math), a vertical climber, an Outdoor Adventure Zone, a theatre and a Double Decker Carousel.
