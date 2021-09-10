HIGH POINT, N.C. (September 8, 2021) – Purefico Medspa & Therapy has announced the grand opening of its second North Carolina location in High Point. Like its popular location by the shores of Lake Norman near Charlotte, Purefico High Point will offer a wide variety of services to improve health, restore balance and enjoy wellness.
The med spa is known for appealing to those tired of living in pain, eager to achieve peak physical fitness or athletic performance, or seeking to improve the appearance of their face or body. Services include pain management, anti-aging treatments, weight loss, skin rejuvenation, body sculpting and toning, laser hair removal, spider vein treatment and tattoo removal. Emsculpt Neo and Emsella are now a one-time offering.
Owner Melissa Lynch was inspired by her own past health issues to provide a place of hope and healing to others. “We set unique goals for every patient, based on exactly what they are experiencing and hope to achieve,” Lynch said. “We are truly different from other facilities because we have a true passion and care for people.”
Purefico was formed on the basis that the body has the ability to restore, revive and renew the energy within. All of its services are derived from the body’s need to adequately supply energy to function properly and reflect the latest technologies on the market.
The new High Point Purefico is in Heron Village, 2766 NC Highway 68 North, Unit 109, High Point, NC 27265. Purefico.com
