High Point, NC - Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center and Pulmonology – Westchester welcomes Dr. Simanta Dutta to our High Point Community. Dr. Dutta and his team specialize in treating lung diseases including asthma, lung nodules/lung cancer, pneumonia, and other lung infections.
“I strive to develop a personal and long lasting relationship with my patients and work with both them and their primary care providers to take care of their health” says Dr. Dutta. “My background in internal, pulmonary, and critical care medicine allows me to provide my patients with comprehensive care and the latest advanced treatments.”
Dr. Dutta is board certified and completed medical school at Gauhati Medical College in India. He completed his residency at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York. He then completed his fellowship at Wake Forest Baptist Health.
Dr. Dutta and his team are accepting patients. Self-referrals may be possible depending on patient’s insurance limitations. Appointments can be made by calling 336-802-2090. Pulmonology – Westchester is located at 1814 Westchester Drive Suite 202 High Point, NC 27262. To learn more, visit https://www.wakehealth.edu/Locations/Clinics/p/Pulmonology-Westchester.
About High Point Medical Center
Wake Forest Baptist Health – High Point Medical Center (www.wakehealth.edu/HighPoint) is a 351-bed hospital in High Point, North Carolina, that serves the residents of High Point and surrounding areas. High Point Medical Center is part of Wake Forest Baptist Health, a preeminent academic medical center, and offers patients direct access to Wake Forest Baptist’s medical experts and other resources. High Point Medical Center provides a wide range of patient- and family-centered care and has six specialty service areas: The Congdon Heart and Vascular Center, Hayworth Cancer Center, The Neuroscience Center, The Esther R. Culp Women’s Center, The Emergency Center and The Piedmont Joint Replacement Center.
