Winston-Salem, NC — Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest commemorated the start of Hunger Action Month today with a significant donation from Publix Super Markets Charities. The investment of $50,000 will be used to support the food bank’s on-going, strong efforts to provide food assistance to families struggling to put food on their tables during the economic uncertainty heightened by the pandemic.
Food Insecurity was a significant challenge in our communities before the pandemic hit. In the face of job losses and furloughs, as well as the ending of some support programs, Feeding America and other hunger-relief organizations are concerned that 1 in 5 people living in the 18 counites Second Harvest serves will face food insecurity in the months ahead (including one in every 4 children).
“It has been our privilege to support hunger relief throughout the Southeast for many years now, and this work has never been more important,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “We are grateful for the opportunity to support Second Harvest Food Bank to help alleviate hunger in the communities we serve and bring hope to those who need it most during these uncertain times.”
In all, Publix Charities has donated $5 million to Feeding America member food banksand other nonprofit partners in 2020.
Continued community support will be vital to Second Harvest’s ability to ensure that everyone can access the food they need. To encourage on-going support through this month, Second Harvest has launched the Hunger Action Month Trilympics – a friendly competition in which teams earn points for taking action, including volunteering, collecting food or funds, and registering to vote. The top four teams will win special awards and the have the satisfaction of knowing that they made a meaningful difference in the lives of their neighbors.
Second Harvest’s The Hunger Action Month Trilympics begins September 9th and concludes September 30th. To learn more and register, visit the SecondHarvestNWNC.org/get-involved.
About Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
At Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, we believe that everyone deserves to eat and that all communities can be healthy and hunger-free. We address both the immediate food assistance needs of families as well as the causes of poverty and food insecurity. We are the primary source for food for a network of more than 430 local food assistance programs (pantries, community kitchens, shelters, and meals programs for children and seniors) serving communities throughout 18 Northwest North Carolina Counties. We operate Providence Culinary Training and two non-profit restaurants. Every day, we strive to address the critical connections between hunger and health, with a focus on alleviating childhood hunger, providing impactful nutrition education, advocating for policies that strengthen families, and collaborating with others to build locally relevant solutions to hunger and poverty. We are a proud member of Feeding the Carolinas and of Feeding America. Learn more about our work and get involved at SecondHarvestNWNC.org.
About Publix Super Markets Charities
George Jenkins, founder of Publix Super Markets and affectionately known as “Mr. George,”
believed in giving. From the day he opened his first Publix, he made sure his associates,
customers and community were taken care of. In 1966, Mr. George established the Foundation
with the vision it would continue giving long after he was gone. Publix Super Markets Charities
remains committed to serving the communities in which Publix operates. To learn more, visit
About Publix Super Markets
Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 220,000 associates,
currently operates 1,253 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North
Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.
