FY 2021-2022 Community Development Block Grant Program (CBDG)
High Point, N.C. (Dec. 7, 2020) – The City of High Point invites proposals from certified 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations for projects benefiting low to moderate-income citizens. Each year, the City uses a competitive application process to make a portion of its CDBG funds available to nonprofit groups in the form of public services grants.
Funds must be used to conduct activities that improve the quality of life in low to moderate-income neighborhoods. Previously funded activities include academic tutoring and enrichment programs for youth, youth character and leadership development, food services, community gardens, occupational training and certification, job readiness training for ex-offenders, housing services for the homeless, adult literacy, health and fitness activities and parenting programs, thereby helping the community to renew its neighborhoods. Public Service projects should be designed to provide supportive services for economically disadvantaged populations.
Organizations eligible to apply include nonprofits and churches. Note that faith-based organizations may not use CDBG funds to support inherently religious activities such as worship, religious instruction or proselytization. The CDBG grant term for projects is July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2022. Applications for CDBG grant funding will be reviewed by the Citizens Advisory Council (CAC), a nine-member citizen’s board appointed by City Council to make recommendations related to the City’s CDBG-funded programs.
A workshop will be offered to provide information and guidance in completing the application. Potential applicants are strongly encouraged to attend an information workshop to review the application guidelines and program requirements. The workshop will be held virtually at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Please visit the City’s website at https://www.highpointnc.gov/1617/CDBG-Grants for workshop information.
Copies of the CDBG guidelines and application package will be available after the workshop on the City’s website.
The deadline for submitting is 4 p.m., Monday, Jan. 8, 2021. All applications must be submitted electronically to cdadmin@highpointnc.gov. Interested persons should call (336) 883-3042 for more information.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America.
For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
